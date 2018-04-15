Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

John Mulaney isn’t quite Miss Vanjie, but on Saturday night the former SNL writer put his drag chops to the test in a delightful sketch that mixes sass, scheming and scoring focus.

Mulaney took on the role of drag queen brunch server Tawny Pockets at an eatery where the big hook is that you’ll get a side order of verbal abuse with your order. A quartet of diners (Pete Davidson, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, and Alex Moffat) are delighted to get told off while being served by Ms. Tawny Pockets, but it becomes clear pretty quick that one of these customers is going to get dragged for something other than the smokey eye usage Bryant keeps getting dinged for.

“When was the last time someone smiled ’cause you walked into a room?” Tawny asks Moffat’s surprised diner Gary. “I can’t imagine anyone deriving joy from seeing such an overprivileged husk of a shallow human being. Okurr?”

We’ll let the turns, quips and commitment to a terrible wig do the heavy lifting of the sketch rather than just transcribe it.

Saturday Night Live is taking a few weeks off before the home stretch ahead of the season 43 finale. The next episode will arrive May 5 with Donald Glover serving as host and musical guest.