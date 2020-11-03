John Mulaney Thought Colin Jost Was Out Of His Mind Asking Scarlett Johansson For A Date

Following his appearance on SNL over the weekend, where he sang about Times Square underwear and compared the election to an “elderly man contest,” John Mulaney dropped by Late Night for a chat with his pal and former co-worker Seth Meyers.

Meyers, like a good late-night host, steered the interview until Mulaney (wearing an extremely ’80s coat that The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas gave to him) pulled out his notebook full of “things I’ve been curious about you.” But mostly, they wanted to talk about Colin Jost getting married to Hollywood’s highest-paid actress, Scarlett Johansson. Neither one of them realized that was something a writer could do.

“We didn’t know you could, like, talk to hosts,” Meyers said. “I knew you could talk to them,” Mulaney responded. “But the idea of, you know, ‘May I have this dance?’ Like, are you out of your mind?” Jost, who writes the musical sketches with Mulaney, has “the kind of confidence that makes you go up to a movie star and go like, ‘Hey, what are you doing later?'” The closest Mulaney got to that level of self-assuredness on SNL was when he asked Danny DeVito to meet his wife. (DeVito, ever the mensch, accepted.)

Watch the Late Night clip above.