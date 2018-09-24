Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

At this point, it’s no secret that Facebook bears some responsibility for the toxicity in the world, as the social media platform has been heavily used in recent years for the widespread transmission of hate speech and misinformation. In one of his trademark deep dives, on Sunday’s new Last Week Tonight, John Oliver took a look in particular how Facebook — which he notes is “the worst place to wish happy birthday to a friend, other than a funeral” — has been affecting countries outside of the United States.

The country of Myanmar (formerly Burma) in particular, has been hit especially hard by Mark Zuckerberg’s “move fast and break things” mantra for his company. As Oliver explains, in 2013, just 1.2 percent Myanmar citizens had internet access, however thanks in part to Facebook coming preinstalled on smart phones, now roughly 18 million Myanmarese people are using the platform — even using the terms “Facebook” and “internet” interchangeably.

Suddenly, everyone in Myanmar is now glued to their phones, as Oliver summed up the feelings of one Myanmarese teacher who dismissed the social media platform as a “toilet”: