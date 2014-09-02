John Oliver, Nick Offerman, And Kate McKinnon Made A Fake News Show With Cookie Monster

#Nick Offerman #John Oliver
Senior Pop Culture Editor
09.02.14 7 Comments
john oliver cookie monster

YOUTUBE

Now that Piers Morgan has left CNN, I believe, nay, demand that his timeslot be filled by John Oliver and Cookie Monster. Actually, scratch that: get rid of everyone on CNN (and Fox News and MSNBC and ESPN Deportes) and replace them with Misters Oliver and Monster, who you can see host a sadly fake news show for Mashable below. (Oliver has a history of working with puppets.) The whole thing’s as adorable as you’d expect, especially when Kate McKinnon and Nick Offerman show up.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nick Offerman#John Oliver
TAGScookie monsterJOHN OLIVERKATE MCKINNONnick offerman

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP