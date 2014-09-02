John Oliver, Nick Offerman, And Kate McKinnon Made A Fake News Show With Cookie Monster

YOUTUBE

Now that Piers Morgan has left CNN, I believe, nay, demand that his timeslot be filled by John Oliver and Cookie Monster. Actually, scratch that: get rid of everyone on CNN (and Fox News and MSNBC and ESPN Deportes) and replace them with Misters Oliver and Monster, who you can see host a sadly fake news show for Mashable below. (Oliver has a history of working with puppets.) The whole thing’s as adorable as you’d expect, especially when Kate McKinnon and Nick Offerman show up.