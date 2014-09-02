John Oliver, Nick Offerman, And Kate McKinnon Made A Fake News Show With Cookie Monster

Now that Piers Morgan has left CNN, I believe, nay, demand that his timeslot be filled by John Oliver and Cookie Monster. Actually, scratch that: get rid of everyone on CNN (and Fox News and MSNBC and ESPN Deportes) and replace them with Misters Oliver and Monster, who you can see host a sadly fake news show for Mashable below. (Oliver has a history of working with puppets.) The whole thing’s as adorable as you’d expect, especially when Kate McKinnon and Nick Offerman show up.
This. This! I didn’t even watch the video and I want this!
Voice cameo from Megan Mullally!
Oh man, the Oliver/Cookie outtakes are even better…
[www.youtube.com]
I was laughing like a little kid. Awesome!
Surfbort?
This was very enjoyable, thank you.
No, my son also uses a surfbort.
This is literally not funny at all.