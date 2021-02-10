Ahead of the return of HBO’s Last Week Tonight this Sunday, John Oliver dropped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for his 13th appearance on the late-night program. “Only Bernie Sanders has appeared on the show more than you,” Colbert informed his fellow The Daily Show alumni, who’s in a second-place tie with… CBS News reporter John Dickerson? That’s cross-platform synergy, baby. Speaking of CBS: Oliver watched the Super Bowl on the network, and like many of us, he was surprised to see so many people in the stands. “A bold thing to do during the pandemic,” he opined.

Colbert and Oliver also discussed Trump’s second impeachment trial, including yesterday’s eventful proceedings. It was supposed to be super dry, but instead, “it was a perfect echo of the Trump presidency,” Oliver said. “Something that is supposed to be nothing is made very much something. I gather that the first lawyer engaged in a kind of freestyle beat poetry for a while and then the second threatened civil war, is that right?”

Colbert then shifted the conversation to Last Week Tonight coming back on Valentine’s Day. “Do you have a romantic subject this week?” he asked. “I like to think that every subject we touch on [is romantic], do you not agree with that? There’s a kind of sexual tension crackling through any story that we do.” So, it’s probably going to be about the animal labor being used to make those disgusting candy hearts, or something.

We’ll find out Sunday!