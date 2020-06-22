It’s more than fair to say that Donald Trump’s return to the campaign train this weekend in Tulsa went disastrously. It was Fyre Fest 2.0, basically, with who knows how many lingering aftereffects to be seen. Not only did POTUS urge people to pack into a 19,000 seat arena during the middle of a pandemic, but he used that opportunity to show off his water-drinking skills to a little over 6,000 people. Trump’s lack of attendance, despite campaign manager Brad Parscale insisting that unparalleled demand (over 1 million people) existed for these tickets, can only be regarded as a flop, and the “walk of shame” videos out there show that Trump’s sails were at least temporarily deflated. And John Oliver was predictably thrilled to see this happen.

“There’s absolutely no one in the room with me right now, although interestingly that’s still somehow only slightly fewer people than were at president Trump’s Oklahoma rally last night, which was half empty despite his campaign claiming a million people had requested tickets.”

Here’s a clip of that tidbit, which was only a brief blip in the entire Last Week Tonight episode, but Oliver enjoyed himself so much, it’s worth viewing.

As noted, even Pink “dunked” on Trump, as did Cardi B. And The Wiggles trended for the same reason, as you can see below, since all three acts outdid the president at the same venue.

I think I sold that same place out in five minutes. 😹 #donkeyshow pic.twitter.com/JNOwjIQ3hB — P!nk (@Pink) June 21, 2020

the wiggles concert vs trump rally pic.twitter.com/HHizW9eDmo — Tyler (@Tyler_Wiggle) June 21, 2020

The walk of shame. pic.twitter.com/u0GRFnnKeY — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 21, 2020

Oliver soon grew serious though. Watch his deep dive on the alarming spike of COVID-19 clusters in U.S. prisons below.