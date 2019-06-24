Netflix

Throughout the increasingly fraught timeline of Lori Loughlin’s involvement in the “Operation Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal, the actress has evidently expressed many regrets. Whether or not that includes some of the off-hand remarks of her Fuller House colleagues, however, remains to be seen. Though she probably won’t mind her onscreen heartthrob’s latest comments, as actor John Stamos went to great lengths to be as diplomatic as possible while discussing the matter with Entertainment Tonight.

In the interview, Stamos — who played Uncle Jesse on the original Full House and has reprised the role numerous times on the Netflix spinoff Fuller House — called Loughlin’s predicament a “difficult situation”:

“I haven’t been on the show yet and it hasn’t come up, so I’m going to talk to some people about it this week and see what’s going on,” he says. “I’m just going to wait a little longer before I talk about it. It’s a difficult situation for everyone involved. I don’t mean just on our side.”

Stamos, who’s also serving as a producer on Fuller House, added that the fifth and final season will be split into two, nine-episode chunks. He also admitted that other potential spinoffs were still on the table. As for Loughlin’s involvement in the project going forward, though, he didn’t have anything new to offer. The actress was reportedly booted from the series when the scandal first broke, and it doesn’t sound like that situation has changed.

(Via Entertainment Tonight)