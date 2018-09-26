ABC

The Conners just added two familiar faces to the cast, which should please fans of the original series run as well as the ’90s in general. On Tuesday ABC announced that Johnny Galecki will be reprising his role as Darlene’s old flame, David Healy, in the Roseanne spinoff. Galecki appeared in just one episode of the reboot earlier this year, in what was arguably the fan favorite episode of the series’ short run, “Darlene v. David.”

Additionally, Juliette Lewis has been cast as David’s hippie girlfriend “Blue,” who was briefly mentioned in that episode. In the episode’s conclusion, David told Darlene that he and Blue planned to move to Lanford so he could be a part of their kids life, after having previously run off to South America.

The news comes just one month after it was announced that The Big Bang Theory — the popular CBS sitcom Galecki also stars in — was coming to a merciful end after its 12th season.

It’s unclear if Lewis and Galecki will be in one or more episodes. For his part, Galecki is also juggling production duties on the final season of CBS’ The Big Bang Theory. While Big Bang is created by Roseanne alum Chuck Lorre, the production last season was not willing to part with its leading man for more than one episode. (The Conners is also produced by a rival studio, which further complicates Galecki’s appearance.)

Lewis announced the news via her Instagram on Tuesday, pictured in a David and Darlene sandwich. Interestingly enough as Lewis notes, the soon-to-be onscreen couple played siblings in 1989’s National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Although there has not yet been confirmation from the network, Roseanne Barr claimed earlier this month that her character would be killed off due to an opioid addiction, which was touched on in the reboot. The Conners premieres on ABC on October 16.

