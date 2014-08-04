Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco And Jim Parsons Have Signed $90 Million Deals To Return To ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Getty Image

Great news, you rabid BBT fans…

Well, that whole contract mess with The Big Bang Theory seems to have reached a happy ending for almost everyone involved. As a Sunday deadline had reportedly been set by Warner Bros. and the show’s stars, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons, in reaching a deal that paid them what they felt they deserved, Deadline is reporting that fans can finally exhale. Each star has signed a new three-year deal worth $1 million per episode, in addition to various “bonuses and back-end fees,” and Galecki, Cuoco and Parsons will end up earning close to $90 million by the time their contracts (and presumably the series) end in 2017.

That leaves Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar as the last two actors in need of new contracts, but TV Line reports that their deals are “expected to close” today or tomorrow, which would put everything in place for shooting to begin on Wednesday, as planned after the most recent delay. Obviously, Helberg and Nayyar won’t be making as much as $1 million per episode, but I still have a pretty strong feeling that the entire cast will look like this by the time filming begins..

… or maybe a little more excited.