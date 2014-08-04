Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco And Jim Parsons Have Signed $90 Million Deals To Return To ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Great news, you rabid BBT fans…
Well, that whole contract mess with The Big Bang Theory seems to have reached a happy ending for almost everyone involved. As a Sunday deadline had reportedly been set by Warner Bros. and the show’s stars, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons, in reaching a deal that paid them what they felt they deserved, Deadline is reporting that fans can finally exhale. Each star has signed a new three-year deal worth $1 million per episode, in addition to various “bonuses and back-end fees,” and Galecki, Cuoco and Parsons will end up earning close to $90 million by the time their contracts (and presumably the series) end in 2017.
That leaves Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar as the last two actors in need of new contracts, but TV Line reports that their deals are “expected to close” today or tomorrow, which would put everything in place for shooting to begin on Wednesday, as planned after the most recent delay. Obviously, Helberg and Nayyar won’t be making as much as $1 million per episode, but I still have a pretty strong feeling that the entire cast will look like this by the time filming begins..
… or maybe a little more excited.
I’m no fan of the show but I am a fan of people winning out over Giant Souless corporations , get that money while you can
Maybe all three will go the Charlie Sheen route in a few years? Hold out again, get kicked out, do a lot a coke with pornstars, then watch your former cash cow crash and burn in spectacular fashion (starring Ashton Kutcher).
This is obviously due to that Uproxx post on Friday.
That’s how most big Hollywood deals get done.
@Burnsy So let’s have a “fourth season of Deadwood” article published today.
@TmF
Good lord yes. Both only if both Olyphant and McShane return.
*But only. @Burnsy can you do a post about an edit button?
I’ve only seen a handful of episodes, but the two guys that made me genuinely laugh were Raj and the Jewish guy and they’re not getting a ton of cash? That doesn’t seem fair.
Even if they make half of what these three get, that’s 45 million apiece. I’m not shedding a lot of tears for them.
love it or hate it, when you’re number #1 by every account, you should get paid like it. thats america, folks. land of the free, home of the whopper. if you dont like it, theres always canada or suicide.
This is the best joke account yet.
Suicide should be first as Canada is always the last choice
This is america ,, if poeple do’nt like it ,, well theires the door!
STRONG TAEK
My 64 year old mom will be happy.
don’t forget cats that are left at home with the tv on so they don’t feel like they’re alone…
My 62 year old dad will also be happy. However when I told him about the show being delayed because of contract disputes his reply was “oh well, time for the show to end I guess”. This is his favorite show by far, but deep down he knows it’s crap and there is plenty of other crap that can replace it if needed.
Eh. I like the show and everything, but isn’t 1M kinda too much? I mean, they’re not ACTUAL experimental physicists…
Poor people. You’re right.
Uughh.. 1 million stacks for Cuoco? She can’t even act. If all her lines were replaced with “Look! Tits!” it would be the exact same show. The money should have gone to the much funnier(for what it’s worth) Melissa Rauch. Plus, her cans are real.
I would watch that show.
And now that she’s gotten paid, the chances of us seeing her bewbs just went down.
Not only can Cuoco act, but she’s such a brilliant comic actress that I suspect you maybe just resent pretty girls for being pretty.
Holy hottie! I would love to see a “Big Bang” spinoff starring Ms. Cuoco titled “Look, Tits!” Awesome catchphrase, too…
I think that kid from 2.5 men was making like a million an episode and he’s worst than everyone on this show, so its fair that the cast asked CBS for more money, they’re the most popular show they’ve got
Sucks for Helberg and Nayyar that they’re clearly the least important “main” cast members.
I highly doubt that is news to them. And quite frankly I doubt they care one bit.
Parsons was probably the one most in need. It’ll be 20 years before he gets a big gig again because of the typecasting (and he’s probably okay going back to Broadway anyway).
He’ll have 90 million from this contract alone, plus whatever he’s made already doing this god awful show. Why would he ever need to work again? I’d grab a yacht, fill it with drugs and models, and go far, far away. Preferably somewhere where no one knew me or my shitty TV show.
I assume most creatives are somewhat narcissistic and need the attention. But yeah, he can basically do 6 week Broadway stints for Tony nods.
I still think this show is a steaming pile of shit, but as long as people are paying for it, it seems the folks who are actually squeezing out the turds deserve their share of the profits.
I think it works out to 100 grand per laugh track pause.
The market has spoken.
I’m glad you finally understand Snotto.
The show stopped being funny 3 seasons ago. The show is okay but it will never compare to Friends!
And Friends was only occasionally funny.
@ mclamb86
+ 1 Cocaine addicted Matthew Perry
@The Curse of Marino -1 bloated vicodin addicted Matthew Perry.
So does officially make Johnny Galecki the most successful person from the cast of Roseanne? Who saw that coming?
No way. More than John Goodman? We have to believe!
It comes with a nice bit of schadenfreude, as while he has all that money now and is still on a massively popular show, he’s not nearly as popular as that Sheldon guy or that girl’s fake boobs. Really though, Roseanne is still the most successful person from Roseanne. She continues to makes cake from syndication (almost 15 years worth of rerun royalties, with her being the primary beneficiary) as well as other ventures and TV appearances.
A quick look down the list on IMDB for John Goodman makes me rethink this. And then I found out that Rosanne was recently the highest paid actress of the year pulling in $84mil. So yeah, I guess Johnny Galecki has to take his $90 mil and settle for third.
I really feel bad for him no, you know?
I’d say so. Especially if you factor in that he was putting it to Cuoco in real life for a few years.
How in the wide world of sports was rosanne making $84mil recently?
She makes her weight in gold.
I think they should make fewer to avoid inflation. The more you make, the less they’re worth.
@fancrshr I think comment is based on some sort of math gone horribly wrong, but I seriously have no idea.
No one is worth that kind of money. Having said that, SOMEONE is going to get that money regardless if it is the actors or the producers,etc. and if someone is going to get it then it should be the people who have made the show what it is, the people we tune in to see each week, the people who brought those characters alive.
You’re worth whatever someone is willing to pay you.
I’d say what’s wrong with the world today is that this show is #1, overpopulation, religious intolerance, genocide and global warming.
In that order.
@Horatio Cornblower
What’s ironic is that the genocide isn’t helping with the overpopulation.
They should have rounded up to 100M, the best comedy show on TV.
What takes the non comedy prize, CSI or NCIS?
Or possibly that he hates us.
This show is nerd/geek blackface.
According to local park benches, Baltimore is the “Greatest City in America”. A park bench would never tell a lie
I honestly wonder if being this dumb makes life easier, or harder.
So yes this is the number one show on TV right now, but in the right demographic? Is anyone under 50 watching it?
Only Sunday Night Football scores higher in the demo.
One million per episode isn’t too far out of line. David Duchovny was making six million per episode by the end of X-Files, and that was over ten years ago.
Difference being Duchovny is fucking worth it. Qualitatively I mean.
“Obviously, Helberg and Nayyar won’t be making as much as $1 million per episode” I’m sorry, but Simon TOTALLY DESERVE that kind of moolah…
What does the walking dead cast get paid per episode?
I dislike the show, but good on the actors for getting theirs. I wish that people watched a better show, but, hey, can’t knock them for getting their market value. As loath as I am to admit it, the market established by the outdated Nielsen ratings system has shown that people watch this, so they should get paid.
That show is not as good as it once was. I don’t even watch it anymore…
Community on Yahoo, Parks and Rec going away. The American public is terrible at judging comedy, they have no fucking idea what’s funny at all.
While I agree… P&R will end with 7 seasons, Community with 6, It’s Always Sunny will get at least 12. These are healthy lives for funny shows even if not everyone is watching.
They earned it having one of the best shows on tv in years! And enough with the disrespect to Canada and Canadians people, we rock!!!
Wow, articles about this show always seem to bring out the morons and trolls. But what could be the correlation?
Nobody in any profession is worth that kind of money. That is just insane.
How does Andy Dalton feel about this deal?
I do like big bang, but this is greed and did make me think a little as to the contribution of each participant. Yes, the agents are scummily trying ti hike it as much for their cut to expand. I think even I could fit in the cast with my half mechanical body, nut this amount of money is ludicrous. It’s just a job. Well, your job may end, so like us humans who cant carry on in IT or Sports after a time, have a backup plan or the dole? I would have just loved it if they put them in their place and said no!
It is a great show, but there is definately overuse of the laughter reel now. Its going to lessen my enjoyment next season thinking about all the want want want during negotiations.
IMHO, of course.