‘Jeopardy!’ Had Longtime Announcer Johnny Gilbert ‘Sings The Hits’ And The Results Were Hilarious

This comes from the final game of the 2014 Jeopardy! College Championships (the unintentionally hilarious championships) and gives Johnny Gilbert, the longtime voice of the show and about three dozen others as well, a chance to show off his love of popular music and his soothing singing voice. And just look at how happy he is!
I’d also like to raise questions as to why no one has brought charges against the soothsayer Alex Trebek. Not only is it clear from his chiseled looks at such an advanced age that he is dealing with the black arts, but he full on predicted people would be “buzzing” over this clip. And look at us. Sharing like a bunch of girls.
We should round him up and have him on the first shuttle to the secret Google FEMA barge in California. Powers like his are not to be wasted and at the very least, he could play Doctor Strange.
(Via Chad Mosher / Jeopardy)
Huh. The white kid from Texas A&M with the bowtie from the most recent RACESSS Jeopardy show answered a question about rap.
Oh, the correct answer was a white rapper….? Well, shit.
Did you mean racist? If so, what the hell are you talking about?
@coconut this will help clarify: [www.uproxx.com]
also, yes. I did mean racist. I misspelled it though. Should’ve been RAYCESS. (Uproxx doesn’t have an edit button!!!)
Here, this will also help you understand how people speak on the interwebs: [deadspin.com]
No one cares, Trebek. I bet they didn’t get through all the answers because he can’t shut the fuck up.
ok. i have been visiting (and enjoying) warming glow since it’s launch back when filmdrunk was still a wee young site so i feel i’ve earned the right to ask, WHY ARENT ALL THE POSTS ABOUT TRUE DETECTIVE?AAAAGGGGHHHHYELLOWKINGCOHLEHARTLEDEUXPEWPEWPEWMICHELLESBOOBINCARCOSAITHINKTUTTLEISTHEKINGBUTITSNOTREALLYTHEPOINT…
That’s what it sounds like inside my brain nowadays.