Johnny Weir’s Hat At The Kentucky Derby Is Simply Amazing

If you take anything from today’s Kentucky Derby on NBC, even if you hate horse racing or sports in general, make sure it’s Johnny Weir’s amazing hat. Once again covering fashion for NBC alongside Tara Lipinski, Weir has managed to raise the bar for Derby hat game.
It just seems to me that each year turns into more of a show for the guests and attendees at Churchill Downs and focuses less on the horses. Maybe we should put hats on the horses? Or maybe we can promote each of the entries on Craigslist or something?
(Via Johnnygweir/ USA Today)
Damn, that’s a fabulous hat.
Yeah….amazing isn’t really the word I would use to describe that “hat.”
Some words I would use to describe it:
Horrific – Holy fuck! That’s horrific.
Terrible – Wow, that hat was an absolutely terrible decision.
Moronic – That hat makes you look really moronic.
Atrocious – That thing on your head is attrocious.
Idiotic – The choice to wear that thing on your head was idiotic.
Offensive(to the eyes) – That pile of shit on your head is offensive to my eyes, Johnny.
Okay, a simple “wrong” would’ve done just fine.
Sup, Tara Lipinski?
seriously, she’s clearly invested her skating money into some surgery and it’s working for me.
No problem with the re-worked honker as long as we visit Hooterville.
Wait, is Johnny Weir gay?
Is that a tux with leather pants?
Weir is your classic hate-baiter. He does what he does to incite hate and rage. Ignore him and he’ll be more angry than you’ll be.
Here is another way….he looks ridiculous even as a gay guy in that hat…..seriously it is ridiculous. Meanwhile Tara looks FAAAABULOUS!!
yeah but how did you think weir looked?
Um… No.
Tara Lipinski looked good. Johnny looked like a goose died on his head.
And really, how many commentators/broadcasters do they really need for the Kentucky Derby?
I think they had more TV personalities than horses in the race.
Saw the hat from another angle, fucking Pegasus is on his hat.
Is he getting married to Miss Elizabeth at SummerSlam ’91?
Ringo Starr looks awful there.
You spelled Johnny’s last name wrong. You left the ‘d’ off the end of it.
Why are you burying the Richie Sambora lede? Shameful.