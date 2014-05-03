Johnny Weir’s Hat At The Kentucky Derby Is Simply Amazing

If you take anything from today’s Kentucky Derby on NBC, even if you hate horse racing or sports in general, make sure it’s Johnny Weir’s amazing hat. Once again covering fashion for NBC alongside Tara Lipinski, Weir has managed to raise the bar for Derby hat game.

It just seems to me that each year turns into more of a show for the guests and attendees at Churchill Downs and focuses less on the horses. Maybe we should put hats on the horses? Or maybe we can promote each of the entries on Craigslist or something?

(Via Johnnygweir/ USA Today)