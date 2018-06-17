AMC

The ninth season of The Walking Dead is expected to experience more upheaval than any other season before it. Not only will the series kick off with a new showrunner, in Angela Kang, but it will begin without Morgan Jones (Lennie James), who has slid over to Fear the Walking Dead. Meanwhile, the show will also lose two of its biggest stars, Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee) and the show’s lead since the pilot episode, Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes). We aren’t sure yet just how the series plans to fill the vacuum, but we do know that Norman Reedus is expected to take over as the nominal lead, and that Jeffrey Dean Morgan may also need to step up in order to fill Lincoln’s shoes.

Amidst all this change, viewers may also be treated to a return appearance from Jon Bernthal, who played Shane Walsh on the series. Bernthal, who now plays the title character in the Netflix Marvel series, The Punisher, has been spotted around The Walking Dead set in Senoia, Georgia. In fact, Bernthal was photographed in the background of a picture that Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus posed for with a group of kids at Nic and Norman’s, a restaurant owned by Norman Reedus and executive producer, Greg Nicotero.

Another fan also took a photo with Andrew Lincoln and Jon Bernthal on a coffee run.