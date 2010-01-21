JON CRYER NOT MURDERED :(

Terrible news today, everyone. Emmy-winning “Two and a Half Men” co-star Jon Cryer has not — I repeat, has NOT — been murdered by a hit man hired by his ex-wife. The FBI, however, is looking into Cryer’s allegations that the guilty-named Sarah Trigger hired an assassin to do just that. TMZ says:
Sources tell us Cryer told law enforcement he believed his ex-wife hired a hitman to kill him. Cryer and his ex have been embroiled in a bitter custody fight, which has gotten even more intense recently.
Sources tell us the FBI has been on the case for a week. As far as we know the agency has no suspects. The FBI declined comment. As we first reported, security descended on the set of “Two and a Half Men” last Friday and the show was taped without an audience.
Phew, that was a close call! For the audience, I mean. My guess is that Cryer is perfectly safe — just as long as he doesn’t sleep with Charlie Sheen.
If you see Cryer in a gunman’s crosshairs just yell, “Ducky!”
Didn’t Charlie Sheen’s wife just get him busted for being a hitman?
A better headline would be “John Cryer Not Murdered…Yet”
The real criminals here are the people that watch this terrible show.
Hear ye, hear ye! Ye olde Jon Cryer proclaimed crappy by all!
I always felt like putting a hit on my ex-husband after sex. He was a cryer, too.
Geeze, with a name like “Trigger” she couldn’t have done it herself?
You know she hired OJ Simpson, right?
Is Sarah Trigger the chick from PCU?