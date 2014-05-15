Jon Hamm Acted Out His Best ‘Mad Men’ Scene With Amy Sedaris As Peggy

Jon Hamm was on Watch What Happens Live last night, and as evidenced by the banner image, he looked horrified, probably because he was on Watch What Happens Live. We all could do without Andy Cohen’s yappy-dog eagerness, but it might interest you to know that not only was Hamm there, so was Amy Sedaris, and together, they performed a monologue from the classic Mad Men episode, “The Suitcase.” Sedaris played Peggy Olson as her Strangers with Candy character Jerri Blank, quite possibly the only woman (beside Neve Campbell) Don wouldn’t sleep with.
Speaking of: that clip isn’t embeddable (you can see it here), but you can watch Hamm discuss what it’s like to film a sexy sex scene. The term “flesh-colored bikini thing” is used.
Was Neve Campbell on Mad Men, or did she all of a sudden become hideous?
She played a woman Don met on the plane a few weeks ago. She put it out there and he turned her down. She is most certainly NOT hideous. My mid-90’s crush came rushing back big time!
Possibly the longest preroll I’ve ever seen.