Jon Hamm Finally Addresses the Sharon Tate/Megan Draper Theory On ‘Mad Men’

OK, I’m willing to let it go now if y’all are willing to let it go (Disclaimer: Not an actual guarantee). After all, Matthew Weiner has dismissed the Sharon Tate theory, Jessica Pare has dismissed it, and here are 15 connections between Sharon Tate and Megan Draper that illustrate that it won’t happen because it’s TOO obvious, and because we’ve been on about it for a year, so there’s no way Weiner is going to go there, right?
Well, what does Jon Hamm think?
The folks over at Vulture caught up with Hamm, and it’s a testament to the pervasiveness of this theory that, given a few seconds to talk with him at a party, they didn’t ask, “Hey! Where’s Betty?” or “Are you and Peggy gonna hook up?” or even about the D.B. Cooper theory everyone is on about now, they wanted to know his thoughts on the Sharon Tate connection.
“I don’t give very much credence to it,” said Hamm. “Although, certainly it was on people’s minds in the world of the show. It’s an interesting theory, but I don’t know how much validity there is to it. But it’s a great compliment that people are thinking that deeply about the show.”
He doesn’t give very much credence to it. See? Case closed, right? Sure. Yes! Maybe. I mean, remember when Christin Milioti said that the theory about the mother dying in How I Met Your Mother was “insane”? Well, she didn’t say it wasn’t true, just that it was “insane.” And Hamm is not saying it’s not true, just that he doesn’t give “very much credence to it” and that it is “interesting.” And remember when Damon Lindelof specifically said that Lost wouldn’t end in purgatory?
All I’m saying it, you can’t believe everything every actor says, especially when you don’t WANT to believe it.
Source: Vulture
If Megan gets murdered, it would be a huge television moment. It could make or break this show. However, Tom and Lorenzo note that Joan dressed like Marilyn, Betty dressed like Grace Kelly, and neither of them met the fates of their idols.
Shit, I was so pissed when I saw this post that I commented, quoting that same passage from TLo, without seeing you’d already mentioned it. My apologies (but always glad to find another TLo reader in these parts).
Haven’t met the fates of their idols, yet.
Wait! But Credence Clearwater Revival was headed by JOHN Fogerty, and John Hamm played CCW for his secretary named Lincoln!
CASE REOPENED!
Megan wore shirts. Sharon Tate ALSO wore shirts.
We’re through the looking glass here, people.
Stop it, just stop it.
(reminding myself to stop opening posts about over-wrought/senseless theorizing)
I rowles’d at this.
Jesus, give it up already. This is embarrassing. As TLo wrote today:
“And yes, she’s serving up some serious Sharon Tate here, just like Joan used to serve up Marilyn and Betty used to serve up Grace Kelly. Joan didn’t die of a pill overdose and Betty hasn’t driven her car off a cliff. We’re pretty sure any references being made to movie stars doesn’t mean the characters will share their fates.”
Dustin. We don’t need to let it go. We never held on to it in the first place. It was just you, bro, and we all thought it was really sad and not at all humorous.
“The folks over at Vulture caught up with Hamm, and it’s a testament to the pervasiveness of this theory…”
Damn Dustin’s getting catty. “You see fools!? Everyone knows my theory! Look on in awe peons as the world rotates around my genius!”
So, rather than say, “That’s a really stupid fucking question,” Jon Hamm decided to be a bit more diplomatic in his answer. Jesus Christ man, would you please stop writing about this nonsense? It’s just becoming embarrassing.
“But it’s a great compliment that people are thinking that deeply about the show.”
He’s soooo bored with Mad Men talk! That’s code for “Get a life, you losers.”
Can’t blame him. If I got to be John Hamm I wouldn’t waste time with TV show plot guessing, either. I’d be busy banging pro cheerleaders somewhere…
Huh. I don’t think it’s a particularly outlandish theory. Not because of these small surface connections like tshirts and trivial things like that, but because of what Sharon Tate represents in the pop culture consciousness.
Sure, other characters evoke other icons (the Marilyn and Grace Kelly connections), and it seems Mad Men characters often become avatars for people or ideas of the culture at that time. So with that, what does Sharon Tate represent — we remember her because of what happened to her, and the shockwaves of fear and distrust connected with those murders. I’d argue that if Monroe and Kelly are avatars for style and gentility, than Tate is an avatar for the end of trust (in a broad end-of-innocence kind of way) and ultimately the 60s.
Alternately, it’s an event that might not only synch up well with those ideas, but also really underlines Don’s effect on the women (and children) in his life.
That being said, it’s a really tricky move. As someone pointed out – could make or break the entire show, it’s such a heavy choice.
Last time I was at the dentist, I read last year’s Entertainment Weekly Year In Review issue. The Mad Men “Sharon Tate/ Megan Draper theory” was listed as the year’s worst fan theory.
Think about that Dustin. Entertainment Weekly (of all publications) thinks this theory is terrible.
Ouch. Excellent catch.
and who will murder her…. the GOVERNOR!!!!
Dude, It’s Chibs and the Irish. They’re in cahoots, I tell ya!
“And remember when Damon Lindelof specifically said that Lost wouldn’t end in purgatory?”
No, I remember him saying the Island wasn’t purgatory, which was the big theory early on, and he was telling the truth. It wasn’t. The flash-sideways from season six were.
The first episode blew. This show has run out of gas.
Damon Lindelof said the island wasn’t purgatory. And he was right. And somehow people still misunderstand. Because people aren’t good at understanding things.