Jon Hamm Told Seth Meyers About The Burden Of Having An Unbelievably Oversized, Incredibly Juicy Cranium

#Late Night With Seth Meyers #Jon Hamm #Seth Meyers #Mad Men #SNL
Creative Director
05.09.14 2 Comments

When he isn’t injecting every television show and commercial break with his trademark charm — or using Trivial Pursuit to wrest future actresses away from Paul Rudd — Jon Hamm is walking around with the enviable burden of having abnormally enormous body parts.

Last night he opened up to his buddy Seth Meyers about one such part. No, not the giant penis that has become a disruptive force on the set of Mad Men. His head. It turns out Hamm has the second largest cranium the wig department at SNL has ever seen. (Who had the biggest? Batman, of course.)

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Around The Web

TOPICS#Late Night With Seth Meyers#Jon Hamm#Seth Meyers#Mad Men#SNL
TAGSJON HAMMLATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERSMad Mensaturday night liveseth meyersSNL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP