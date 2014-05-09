Jon Hamm Told Seth Meyers About The Burden Of Having An Unbelievably Oversized, Incredibly Juicy Cranium

When he isn’t injecting every television show and commercial break with his trademark charm — or using Trivial Pursuit to wrest future actresses away from Paul Rudd — Jon Hamm is walking around with the enviable burden of having abnormally enormous body parts.

Last night he opened up to his buddy Seth Meyers about one such part. No, not the giant penis that has become a disruptive force on the set of Mad Men. His head. It turns out Hamm has the second largest cranium the wig department at SNL has ever seen. (Who had the biggest? Batman, of course.)

Late Night With Seth Meyers