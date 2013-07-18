Jon Hamm’s ESPY Awards Monologue Was Ballsy And Charming As Always

Mad Men star Jon Hamm cranked his comedy volume up to 11 tonight as he served as the host for the 2013 ESPY Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Much like any awards ceremony, hosting the ESPYs can be tough and unforgiving – just ask Norm MacDonald – as professional and collegiate athletes don’t always have the best senses of humor when they’re being put on the spot in front of a huge audience of their peers and a live TV audience of millions of people.

But Hamm brought a big pair of cojones to the show’s opening and did not hold back for a second in making fun of everything from Dwight Howard’s forgettable season with the Lakers and LeBron James’ receding hairline to Johnny Manziel’s drinking habits and Ray Lewis’ overemotional response to, well, pretty much everything. I’m sure it wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but most people thought Hamm knocked it out of the park.

http://player.espn.com/player.js?playerBrandingId=4ef8000cbaf34c1687a7d9a26fe0e89e&adSetCode=91cDU6NuXTGKz3OdjOxFdAgJVtQcKJnI&pcode=1kNG061cgaoolOncv54OAO1ceO-I&width=650&height=400&externalId=espn:9486870&thruParam_espn-ui%5BautoPlay%5D=false&thruParam_espn-ui%5BplayRelatedExternally%5D=true

Dwyane Wade’s response to the bit about Howard’s Lakers highlight reel is priceless.

(GIF via @CJZero)

