Jon Hamm’s ESPY Awards Monologue Was Ballsy And Charming As Always

Mad Men star Jon Hamm cranked his comedy volume up to 11 tonight as he served as the host for the 2013 ESPY Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Much like any awards ceremony, hosting the ESPYs can be tough and unforgiving – just ask Norm MacDonald – as professional and collegiate athletes don’t always have the best senses of humor when they’re being put on the spot in front of a huge audience of their peers and a live TV audience of millions of people.
But Hamm brought a big pair of cojones to the show’s opening and did not hold back for a second in making fun of everything from Dwight Howard’s forgettable season with the Lakers and LeBron James’ receding hairline to Johnny Manziel’s drinking habits and Ray Lewis’ overemotional response to, well, pretty much everything. I’m sure it wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but most people thought Hamm knocked it out of the park.
http://player.espn.com/player.js?playerBrandingId=4ef8000cbaf34c1687a7d9a26fe0e89e&adSetCode=91cDU6NuXTGKz3OdjOxFdAgJVtQcKJnI&pcode=1kNG061cgaoolOncv54OAO1ceO-I&width=650&height=400&externalId=espn:9486870&thruParam_espn-ui%5BautoPlay%5D=false&thruParam_espn-ui%5BplayRelatedExternally%5D=true
Dwyane Wade’s response to the bit about Howard’s Lakers highlight reel is priceless.
(GIF via @CJZero)
Wow. Who knew athletes were a bunch of Humorless fucks who take themselves too seriously?
That was like watching the White House Correspondents’ Dinner when Stephen Colbert spent half his time mocking them to their faces. Delightful.
didn’t we all know that?
Wow that is an amazingly uptight group. Yeah there were a lot of laughs but damn were there a lot of scowls. Sports stars are way too used to SI and ESPN kissing their butts. And Jon Hamm isn’t even a “mean” comedian. I look forward to these people getting slayed publicly more often.
Howard jokes were the only ones that seemed to get real laughs because I think he’s burnt up all goodwill and it’s pretty much the normal to hate the guy without repercussions.
I don’t think Hamm’s writer’s gave him much either. The T’eo stuff is too old for this news cycle and I bet most people forgot about the Olympics even happened since the last ESPYs since it’s almost been a full calendar year.
I love Hamm but I think he could have had better material
100% agreed. The writing was mostly crap, and J-HAMM still nailed it even with his underwear on.
eh, you heard how tepid the reception was for a few not-so-risque jokes (the ooooh’s for no reason). It’s difficult writing a G rated mini roast.
It wasn’t really G Rated, but we can only hear A-Rod sucks after April only a few 100 times before it’s no longer funny
Obviously steroids wouldn’t have gotten past ESPN producers considering Ray Lewis is an ESPN employee now, but deer antler spray was the joke there
Agreed, and there’s only so much material when you’re trying to appeal to fans of every single sport at the same time. It’s like trying to make a CBS sitcom. Just imagine how many good jokes ESPN shot down.
The Howard stuff worked because it was in LA but I thought it fell flat like most of the jokes. They seemed to be pretty much the same jokes we have heard about these players for a while.
I thought the best joke was the Johnny Depp one.
The writers did him no favors at all with that material. 90% of it was crap, and I’m all for making fun of spoiled millionaires.
I have a suspicion that Hamm was given better material about Ray Lewis, but decided to lay up when he saw the knife.
No video? Not even a link to a video? What’s wrong with you people?
Relax, man.
If only there was a website where ESPN shows their content…maybe a popular one….
That’s right, Jon. There are only two kinds of people who wear sunglasses indoors, blind people and douchebags.
That was pretty awesome. I can understand some people not wanting to be seen laughing at certain jokes, but lighten the fuck up.
Yup, Hope Solo and Jeremy Stevens is still baffling.
He’s a sociopathic rapist and she grew up without a father. How can you not figure this out?
That may be the best explanation I’ve ever heard for this sort of equation. It’s like a Fermat’s Last Theorem for douchebags and hot crazy chicks.
As much as people round here skew toward hostility at the whole idea of the ESPYs, I feel a live blog could have produced great material.
Who is the girl with the boobs behind Michael Phelps? This is important information the world needs to know.
Thank goodness for the ESPYs. Finally, we have a way to objectively determine who wins athletic events.
hah, I was thinking the same thing! As they’re announcing nominees I’m like…well can’t we just look at the stats?
Like Kaepernick…pretty easy to say he’s the best breakout considering he was the only nominee who took his team to the championship.
I thought Hamm seemed a little nervous. Probably because he wasn’t getting anything from the audience. Still did a solid job though.
It would’ve been hilarious if they had footage of Howard sitting on the bench or just making like one lay-up, rather than not show anything…but funny regardless.
The reaction shot when he told that A-Rod joke was amazing. SO ANGRY.
Couldn’t even talk about the Chicago Blackhawks like the other champions of this past year. Way to go, ESPN.
weird, like that time when they did talk about the blackhawks in the video i just watched….
Hamm roasted the thinly haired trio from the Miami Heat very very good.
I’ve never laughed at Jon Hamm and probably never will. I really don’t get why the media peddles this guy as both handsome and funny. I agree with the former…but this is no comedian. He still showed charisma and charm last night…but fell flat on trying to pull a Gervais …who is about as funny as J Hamm is. Ugh. And I hate bull shit and pretending. C’mon folks, wise up.
Umm… WAKE UP SHEEPLE!
Jason Sudekiss or whatever thought he was hot….
