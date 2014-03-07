Jon Stewart Spanks Fox News For Essentially Cheering For Putin And Russia To Embarrass Obama And America

If you’ve tuned in to Fox News lately, you’re forgiven for confusing it for Russian state-run television, what with its regular fetishizing Vladimir Putin as a big, bad, tough, decisive leader who rides horses shirtless and slays ferocious wildlife while Obama wears “mom jeans” and rides a bicycle like a liberal fag. If only America had a leader with the hairy balls the size of Putin’s! We’d be the oppressive authoritarian regime Fox News is always claiming Obama is turning America into in the first place!
“What the hell is wrong with these people? What happened to these people as children that has enabled this love-hate relationship with authoritarian figures and the inherent cognitive dissonance that goes along with such a schism?” Stewart wondered. “By tomorrow, it’ll be, ‘Putin once smacked the teeth out of a great white shark and made it blow him, while Barack Obama just sat there, wistfully, wearing Capri pants and a baby bonnet.”
And here’s the accompanying visual, because of course…
The right’s obsession with mom jeans is perfectly understandable.
Everyone knows that a great president always dresses the part.
Looks like he should be playing pool with the pantless guys from Seinfeld.
People like this guy? He is really annoying in my opinion.
Aren;t Neo Nazis a big part of the coup in the Ukrain?
The Guardian had a piece about a month ago that the more militant segments of what started as the protest/riot groups had some pretty solid ties to the Nazi collaborator groups from WWII. I haven’t seen a lot about it from any US outlet that I’ve read
Not really. There’s one guy in the opposition leadership that’s got some Nazi-ish shit going on, but he’s a late addition and not representative of the whole.
[www.slate.com]
Putin’s people are seizing on his presence as a sign that the whole movement is Neo-Nazi, but that’s like saying that the opposition is entirely made up of pro boxers because Vitali Klitschko is involved.
The NYRB piece mentioned in that Slate column has a more nuanced and detailed take if you’re interested:
[www.nybooks.com]
Svoboda is a Neo-Nazi Party, Ukraine’s fourth biggest party holding 36 seats out of 450 in parliament. A small number, but a top five political party none the less.
God I want to see Klitschko box Putin.
@Otto my sincere thanks for educating people on Ukraine. The Neo Nazi guy was definitely a late addition to the resistance, just like the one guy at a Tea Party (with who I am not affiliated) rally who showed up with a Confederate Flag, which was removed after organizers noticed it.
I am a Ukrainian American and am tired of all the Russian propaganda that fringe elements of the American media pick up and run with. The rumors of the CIA’s involvement in the Orange Revolution in 2004 pissed me off as well.
Hell, most of the left didn’t start caring about what Putin was doing until he openly went after homosexuals.
He has been pulling this “protect Russian speaking people” crap for years, but only escalated near the last couple of months of Bush’s 2nd term.
Putin has already schooled and juked Obama on the Syrian front; I really hope Obama can keep Putin outside of the paint with the Motherland.
I’d say Reuters is the closest you can get to non-politicized News these days… And they published this today: [www.reuters.com]
You find the same sort of thing in European media. The same people who blather on inaccurately about the evils of the ‘EUSSR’ are grovelling before someone who thinks the USSR was absolutely splendid.
