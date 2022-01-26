In a video posted to his Instagram account, Jonah Hill wants everyone to know that if they see him sporting a black eye, he did not get it from Baby Yoda, okay? Don’t even go there. In the beachside video, Hill can be seen with a clear and visible shiner, and he wants to cut off any talk about the pint size The Mandalorian star getting the drop on him.

“I’m gonna say this once and once only. This black eye is from my surfboard,” Hill says to the camera. “It is not from a fist fight I got into with Baby Yoda because of our falling out.”

However, the caption hints that there may be more to this story than meets the eye. “That being said I do officially challenge Baby Yoda to a @verzuztv battle,” Hill writes. “And @disneyplus definitely did NOT pay me off to protect the fact that one of their marquee stars has a big mouth and would definitely catch hands if he didn’t sucker punch me with his little baby green fist.”

As for the nature of Hill and Baby Yoda’s falling out, the actor recently revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio forced him to watch The Mandalorian while the two were filming Don’t Look Up. Hill was not a fan, and told W Magazine that he “didn’t give a f*ck” about the show. Although, he did admit that Baby Yoda was cute, but that didn’t stop the headlines rolling in that Hill hated the show, which prompted the actor to clear the air on Instagram.

“LOL is there anything cornier than literally all media. They’re literally trying to create beef between me and Baby Yoda,” Hill wrote. “I’m getting ahead of it. I wanna say this once on the record officially: Baby Yoda and I are dear friends and text at least once a week. We may not be text every day type of friends and yes Covid put a strain on our friendship , but we are all good. And that’s all I will say on this matter! Now please respect our privacy at this time.”

Judging by Hill’s black eye and his cryptic new post, we’re guessing Baby Yoda would’ve preferred a little more respect put on his hit television series, Jonah.

(Via Jonah Hill on Instagram)