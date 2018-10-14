Getty Image

Saturday Night Live will be on hiatus the next two weekends, which makes sense: They’re still reeling from having Kanye West rant about Trump during their season premiere. But when the show returns it will welcome back Jonah Hill, Deadline reports. The actor (and now filmmaker) will host the November 3 episode, with Maggie Rogers as the musical guest.

Hill’s reason for hosting is two-fold. One, he has the new Netflix show Manic, in which he and fellow Superbad alum Emma Stone play test subjects at a mysterious pharmaceutical company. Cary Fukanaga, of True Detective and the next Bond film, directed every episode.

And then there’s this small matter: Hill directed a motion picture. It’s called Mid90s, and it’s a hang with a 13-year-old Los Angelino (in the mid-’90s, natch) as he bounces between a troubled home life and a local skateboarding crew. Hill does not act in it, but his cast of largely first-timers is peppered with greats like Lucas Hedges, Katherine Waterston, and Jerrod Carmichael.

Hill has hosted SNL four times prior. His first stint was in 2008, post-Superbad. He returned in 2012, in the wake of the first 21 Jump Street movie, and again in 2014, and yet again in 2016.

(Via Deadline)