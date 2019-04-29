HBO

WARNING: Heavy Game of Thrones spoilers will be found below.

Even though no one could see much of what happened in the latest Game of Thrones episode, a handful of significant deaths were visible to the naked eye. Two of them resonated greatly with fans, given that they both hailed from the Mormont family and happened to be badasses for different reasons. Both Lyanna and Jorah died while bravely making their respective stands — with the Lady of Bear Island being crushed while stabbing a zombie giant’s eye and the Mother of Dragons’ advisor losing his life while basically acting as a human shield. Man, they took out the toughest tween in Westeros and the guy who survived greyscale in one episode? That’s harsh.

HBO