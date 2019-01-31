Getty Image

Jordan Peele’s a master of horror now, but let’s never forget he broke through via comedy. Before Get Out, there was a little show called Key & Peele, plus Keanu, he and Keegan-Michael Key’s own underrated movie film that also boasted cinema’s cutest ever kitten. It’s safe to assume his forthcoming Twilight Zone reboot — much like his forthcoming movie Us — will more or less play it straight. But there’s something amusing about the former’s newly revealed premiere date: April Fools’ Day.

The Wrap helped break the news that April will kick off not only with annoying pranks and a general level of distrust, but also with the first two episodes of the third revival of Rod Serling’s classic anthology show. Peele’s latest won’t be bowing on live television. Instead, it will debut on CBS All Access, as a gift to subscribers of the channel’s forthcoming streaming service. New episodes will appear weekly starting on April 11.

Serling’s original iteration of The Twilight Zone ran for five seasons starting in 1959. It was revived in the 1980s, a decade after Serling’s death, and again for one season starting in 2002 on UPN, with a host in no less than Forest Whitaker.