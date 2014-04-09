Julia Louis-Dreyfus, The ‘First Lady Of Comedy,’ Is Naked On The Cover Of ‘Rolling Stone’

Good news, everyone. We’re pleased to inform you that Julia Louis-Dreyfus has a disease. Don’t worry, it’s a happy disease; in fact, it’s the same one that Diane Lane, Paul Rudd, and George Clooney all have, too. It’s called Getting Inexplicably More Attractive with Age, um, -itis. Take a look at her Rolling Stone cover:

So, yeah, Brad Hall is one lucky not-Single Guy. Here are her thoughts on swearing like a Deadwood extra.

“Once, when we were trying to come up with the particular perfect, horrible, swear-y thing to say in Veep, I said, ‘You do realize that if we were 12, we would get in big trouble for this conversation,'” she said. “That was not part of the curriculum in high school, and the fact that it is now a part of the curriculum of my life is a pleasure, which is the understatement of the universe.” Incidentally, a Senate aide told Rolling Stone that Veep is “way more realistic than House of Cards.” (Via)

And on being a “natural comedic brain.”

“Julia’s not just a natural comedic performer – she’s a natural comedic brain,” Veep creator Armando Iannucci said. “Once we have a script, she likes to go away and have a real think on what her character would do to react to the reality of every situation, if it would be funny to have her twitch, or to be thirsty, or if her mind was on something else.”

