Julianne Hough’s Sexy New Video Banned By CMT???

Recently, gossip sites and country music message boards were all atwitter with the news that former “Dancing With the Stars” dancer Julianne Hough’s new music video was banned by CMT for being too raunchy. This was big news. Sweet, sexy news. Surely it wasn’t just something she herself suggested even though it had more to do with seriousface lawyers fighting over paperwork, right Daniel Sperling of Digital Spy?

The 22-year-old singer … [revealed]… that the promo for ‘Is That So Wrong’ had been removed from US music channels and video-sharing websites such as YouTube over concerns about her scantily-clad appearance. “Apparently I was taking off too many clothes as I was dancing across my bedroom [in the video],” The Washington Post quotes her as saying. “But I don’t know – I kind of liked it.” However, a spokesperson for the MTV-owned Country Music Television denied removing the video for its raunchy content, stating to On The Red Carpet: “We took it down shortly thereafter [release] due to ongoing contract negotiations with Julianne’s label, Universal Music Group.”

Now, you’re probably thinking to yourself, “Well if this is really just a non-story about lawyers mailing paper back and forth to each other, then why did you post this, DG? What was this, just some excuse to post a video of Julianne Hough writhing around in her underpants like she just bought a house at the corner of TinyHot & Strumpet? That’s all this was?”

Guilty as charged. I told you I’d make up for that crappy screen grab.