Julie Chen Appeared To Support Her Husband Les Moonves On Her ‘Big Brother’ Return

09.13.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

No one was sure when Julie Chen would return to the airwaves after her husband, Les Moonves, was ousted as CEO of CBS in the wake of more sexual misconduct allegations. The answer turned out to be about four days.

As per Variety, Chen appeared Thursday night on the latest live episode of Big Brother, where she resumed her job as host — a position she’s held since its debut in the year 2000. Chen never brought up the fact that her husband has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment and assault over the last few decades. She did, however, slip in a subliminal note of support when it came time for her sign-out.

“From outside the Big Brother house, I’m Julie Chen Moonves. Good night,” she said.

Around The Web

TAGSbig brotherJULIE CHENles moonves

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP