At the root of the Jurassic World franchise — even moreso than Jeff Goldblum’s “life finds a way” utterance or his iconic, heaving chest — is a cautionary tale of bad decisions made by mankind and the hubris that follows. These humans simply cannot resist theme-park-ing homicidal dinosaurs and genetically engineering breeds while imagining that they won’t bite back if given the chance. Well, they always seize the opportunity, and one can hardly blame them. I’d be incensed as a massive reptile if puny humans tried to cramp my style, too, but this franchise’s audience knows the drill, and that’s why they show up. Somehow, watching characters ooh-and-ah over cute little baby dinosaurs, who rapidly reach adulthood and terrorize all who dare to tread upon Isla Nublar, never gets old, nor does watching a peaceful, idealistic sight like this one…

…transform into a threatening spectacle like this one. Yep, the Indominus Rex, the Mosasaurus, and the Carnosauris are all at it again.

Fortunately, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (which by now, you realize is an animated spinoff) is wise enough to insert some Velociraptors as well, including an obligatory cameo from Blue. To do less would be unforgivable, since this is essentially a Clone Wars equivalent: a canon offering meant to tide over audiences while they wait for the sixth franchise feature-length offering, Jurassic World: Dominion, to arrive. Considering that this Netflix original’s visuals arrive courtesy of DreamWorks Animation (at the behest of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment), this series is even more striking at times than the live-action set pieces. With Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall as executive producers, this series means business.

The end result is more family-friendly than what we’re used to from the PG-13 films, but it continues the fine tradition of scaring kids’ pants off. Still, there’s a good chance that they’ll also enjoy watching dinosaurs stalk humans afresh because the six teenage characters — all shipped off for a summer camp billed as the opportunity of a lifetime — of this series are worth rooting for. Granted, they’re mostly not wild about each other from the beginning but must band together when sh*t hits the fan. It’s also worth noting that the human characters are drawn in a relatively basic way, so the dinosaurs are what’s visually popping, along with lush surroundings. Overall, it’s a gorgeously rendered show with views from tree-top cabins and zip-line adventures aplenty.

Bioluminescence, man. It’s a little bit trippy at times, and DreamWorks (of How To Train Your Dragon, Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, and so on) was clearly the animation studio for this gig. The show looks wonderful, but it’s worth stressing that this can be an intense watch at times (with teens having no Chris Pratt to dig the characters out of trouble) and probably a little too much for the youngest kids out there. I certainly wouldn’t let this series act as a babysitter, unless said kids are already quite familiar with the movies.