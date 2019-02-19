Getty Image

The twists and turns in the Jussie Smollett case don’t appear to be over yet. As the Chicago PD continues probing for the truth following the Empire star’s claims that he’s the victim of a homophobic and racial attack, the FOX series might be pulling Smollett offscreen. That is to say, last week saw reports that police believe that Smollett may have orchestrated the attack with the help of two Empire extras. The actor/singer’s lawyers have denied that their client did any such thing, yet conflicting information has led many, including Cardi B, to state that, if he’s culpable, Smollett would have “f*cked up black history month.”

Allegations of a staged attack are still swirling and will be bolstered by a new Associated Press report about police investigating a tip that Smollett may have been in the elevator (on the night of the alleged attack) with the two men who were questioned and released by police. Deadline now reports that, although already completed Empire episodes won’t be modified, the series is scaling Smollett back from his role in the musical dynasty series beginning with this week’s production: