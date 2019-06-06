Jussie Smollett’s 911 Call Has Finally Been Made Public

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s been over four months since Jussie Smollett claimed he had been assaulted by Trump supporters on the streets of Chicago one late January night. Since then there have been untold twists and turns, with the now-former Empire actor maintaining his innocence even as evidence increasingly pointed towards a fabrication. This won’t help you take a stand: As per Deadline, Chicago PD have finally released audio of the 911 calls that started it all, which you can listen to above.

The call wasn’t made by Smollett himself, but by his manager, Frank Gaston. “I just need the police to come by. I work for an artist. I don’t really want to say his name,” a cool-yet-panicky Gaston says to the operator. “He states he went to Subway … and two guys —somebody jumped him or something like that. I just want to report it and make sure he’s alright.”

The first of two calls came at 2:22am, or roughly 20 minutes after the alleged attack. Gaston tells the operator Smollett didn’t want him to call the police, but that he would do it later. “I’m gonna make him make the report,” Gatson assured them. “I just think he’s startled. I’m scared and I don’t know what it is — They put a noose around his neck. They didn’t do anything with it, but put it around his neck. That’s pretty f–ked up to me — sorry for saying it like that.”