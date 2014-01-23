Just How Gorgeous Was Jessica Walter Of ‘Archer’ And ‘Arrested Development’ Back In The Day?

#Arrested Development #Archer
01.23.14 5 years ago 36 Comments

At the age of 72, Jessica Walter has the rare distinction of being the edgiest septuagenarian on television: Actings since 1964, Walter has probably never been more famous than she is now, thanks to roles in the zeitgestian Arrested Development and the bonkers Archer. That is pretty goddamn exceptional for a woman who — 50 YEARS AGO — was in the very first episode of Flipper.

gangy1

Of course, during her career, Walter has won an Emmy award, trained James Caan and Christopher Lloyd, earned a Golden Globe nomination for starring alongside Clint Eastwood (Misty and Me), and provided the voice of Fran Sinclair in Dinosaurs. She’s had a pretty amazing life.

But, to answer the question posed in the headline? Just how hot was Jessica Walter back in the day? Here’s your answer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Arrested Development#Archer
TAGSAPPRECIATION POSTARCHERarrested developmentJESSICA WALTER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP