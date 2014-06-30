Just How Miserable Are ‘Halt And Catch Fire’s’ Ratings On AMC?

Last night, I tuned into AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire and, as I mentioned on Twitter, I felt like I was the only person still watching besides one of Lee Pace’s stalkers, and even she was two episodes behind. Three or four people, however, chimed in to say that they were still watching but, like me, they had no idea why. I certainly don’t know why I’m watching anymore, except that last night I used it as a means to put off watching the disappointing Penny Dreadful finale.
Despite what I thought was a very promising pilot episode, the series has been spinning its wheels since. Nothing is happening! They just keep talking about this great computer that they’re going to make some day, and Lee Pace delivers grandiose pronouncements, and at the beginning of each episode, they seem to be approximately right back where they started: Trying to make a personal computer that will compete with IBM and Apple.
Anyway, I was curious after last night’s episode to see just how many of us were still watching, at least according to the Nielsen ratings. That turned out to be a much bigger problem than I thought. Why? TVByTheNumbers only ranks the top 30 cable shows each night, and Halt and Catch Fire wasn’t among the top 30. However, someone in the comments section stated that last week’s episode was seen by .844 million viewers, which tracks with what Wikipedia says, and that’s actually UP from the 760,000 viewers who watched the series’ third episode. (It’s even worse in the 18-49 demo, where Halt and Catch Fire sports a puny .35, less than the .5 Modern Family reruns get on the USA Network at 11:30 p.m).
Indeed, Halt and Catch Fire is now on track to become AMC’s lowest-rated drama since Breaking Bad and Mad Men transformed the network into a prestige television powerhouse. How bad are the ratings for Halt and Catch Fire in the context of its other shows?
Well, Hell on Wheels ended its third season with 2.5 million viewers, good enough for a fourth season (comparatively, Hell on Wheels is a hit for the network). Remember Rubicon? It ended its first and only season with 1.04 million viewers. Turn, which was renewed, bounced from a series low of 1.08 million viewers to end its first season with 1.6 million viewers. The Killing was cancelled a second time despite ending its third season with 1.49 million viewers, and I’m betting that AMC wishes they hadn’t given that series up to Netflix now.
Low Winter Sun, meanwhile, is the lowest-rated show of AMC’s post-Mad Men run. While it may have ended with meager .63 million viewers, after its fourth episode, it still had 1.18 million viewers, or 400,000 more viewers than Halt and Catch Fire had after four episodes.
When your show is getting two-thirds of Low Winter Sun’s ratings, folks, you know things are gloomy. In other words, if you’re holding out hope that Cardiff Electric FINALLY creates that goddamn computer, sometime around the fourth season, give it up. Unless there is a spectacular rebound, Halt and Catch Fire will never see a second season, and Lee Pace will once again return to the ranks of the unemployed television actor.
Rubicon… (*Hard sigh*), Dustin, I just watched ‘The Leftovers’, and I might just curl in a ball and cry as Bjork plays backwards on a CD player from Big Lots.
Rubicon was the first thing I thought of, too.
Even the intro credits to that show were fantastic. That show was great.
Rubicon actually had a payoff at the end of season 1. It was slow, but not bad.
I’ve made my peace with Firefly. Undeclared hurt, but I moved on. While I’ll never forget, I did forgive HBO for Carnivale. A weak Community finale helped me suppress the pain, and I came to terms with Arrested Development until it returned.
But Rubicon? I WILL NEVER LET GO. Perfection in the form of slow burn.
I thought I was the only one who watched Rubicon, let alone laments its loss.
Yep, Rubicon was the definition of a slow burn show. There was a speech in the show where a guy (sorry, I haven’t watched it in a few years) explains trust of a stranger vs. his wife. I thought that was some of the finest writing in any show I have ever seen.
I have no faith in AMC after the mess that Walking Dead became. FX is the exact opposite!
I just got caught up on Halt/Catch Fire, they better not cancel it.
I tried to watch the pilot, but it had no real characters whatsoever. From what I’ve heard I’m glad I gave up
I still watch it because Mackenzie Davis and Kerry Bishe’.
Poor pacing. Poorly fleshed out characters. Poorly fleshed out motivations. Poor storylines. This show sucks. Donezo.
I still watch and I guess I’m the only one that actually enjoys it. It’s not the next Breaking Bad or anything, and it can move slower than I’d like, but I enjoy it. I also like Turn a lot and found the Leftovers pilot really interesting, but judging by the comments lately, I’m an idiot with idiot opinions.
Fellow idiot, I feel your pain. I’ve enjoyed H&CF, so something must be wrong with me.
What else do you nerds like so I know not to watch it.
too bad he’s only relying on his successful movie career. poor fella.
As both a child of the 80’s — and a computer geek who cut his programming teeth on a Radio Shack TRS-80 –, I was really hoping that this would be my new “go-to” series. Unfortunately, I once felt the same way about “Heroes,” and I fear I’m about to get burned again.
The nighttime scene in the parking lot, when Lee Pace “explains” to Cameron and Gordon how he got his weird chest scars, was my first “Ruh-Roh” moment of the season.
Of all the Don Draper rip-offs in this show, that was the weirdest. Like, he’s a damaged man because he got tortured, Rambo-style by neighborhood hooligans when he was a child? It doesn’t make sense.
Yep I had the same reaction to that scene too. OMG he has a dark mysterious past! That’s about as overused at this point as the bad guy getting captured on purpose as part of his ridiculous master plan.
I missed last night’s episode…still hanging in there, but have no idea why.
I am a fan of Lee Pace, programming, and the 80’s. Just not in this combination.
Poor Lee Pace. Every show he touches dies.
Only the second time. Too bad another series doesn’t die if he leaves it alive for more than a minute.
@virnomine You sir, are a Winner
I think the message is the same as with Low Winter Sun: don’t beat us to death with promos for your new show during the last few episodes of a season of a currently beloved one
AMC should pick up the rights to Terriers.
Only reason I’m still on board is because many of my other Sunday Night shows are gone. If something showed up worthwhile, that DVR slot changes over!
It’s supposed to be an underdog story. Lee Pace’s character isn’t likeable enough for you to cheer for him. The programmer guy is consistently a dick to his own wife who is better than him at everything. And the cute blond has no incentive to be there. Seriously. She would have bounced middle of day 2 in the dungeon they’ve set up for her. Why would someone of her ideology stay?
I still watch via my DVR, but haven’t watched last night’s episode yet. I don’t love the show, and I don’t hate it. It’s merely something to watch during a lull in the summer tv season. I actually find the wife to be the most interesting character on the show.
Still watching this show, still down with it! I don’t care what the ratings or critics say. I believe that it’s building towards something epic.
Unless it’s Cameron and Donna lezzing out I wouldn’t count on it.
That’s why I think Mad Men is the best show on TV, it creates tons of tension and drama without having death as a major element. (Yeah death stalks the show, but it usually comes as a surprise, not the result of a cat and mouse game like most programs).
I don’t hate the show, I just forget that its on. It seems to draw on Mad Men too much, Lee Pace’s character is too close to Don Draper.
I have no idea what Lee Pace was also in but he sure is terrible on this.
I have the episodes on my DVR but I can’t even be bothered to watch them. Considering the ratings news is so dire, I wonder if I shouldn’t just erase the episodes and never look back.
“Turn” was a good show. But AMC decided early on not to back it to the hilt. Too bad. Got some initial buzz and then nothing.
I just want to see who he’s going to make sweet sweet love to next.
Seriously, it might be Mr. Beardy.
Yeh I’m still watching despite it being a pretty meh show. I think I’m watching for the same reason people are here are pretending to be into soccer, because fucking nothing good is on TV right now.
Monday: 24 (okay), Longmire (okay)
Tuesday: Perception (mediocre)
Wednesday: Suits (okay)
Thursday: Defiance (mediocre)
Friday: Legend of Korra (good), Crossbones (okay)
Saturday: —
Sunday: True Blood (shite), Falling Skies (mediocre), Last Week Tonight (good)
This is my watchlist right now, not the best weeks of television, but at least there’s something to watch. (I fucking hate soccer by the way)
I’m about to watch it, but is the second episode of Falling Skies really good enough to make it mediocre?
Thanks for the suggestions but instead I’ve just been reading a lot more books. There are literally dozens to choose from at the library!
24 is a steaming pile of shit, I can’t believe I watched all the previous season, even Yvonne couldn’t keep me watching this season.
H&CF isn’t great by any stretch, but I’m mildly enjoying it so far, it has its moments, even if it’s corny, stereotypical and slow.
I just get around to watching the first two episodes and I liked the premise. Guess I should give up now.