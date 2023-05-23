Justified: City Primeval is giving the people what they want: Timothy Olyphant in a cowboy hat. FX has released a new teaser for the Justified sequel series, which takes place 10 years after the we-dug-coal-together series finale. The video is dialogue free, but it does have Raylan exiting a building to the loud streets of Detroit, where the show is set, off to do some marshaling.

“It’s very, very new. Not quite the old Justified,” co-showrunner Dave Andron told Entertainment Weekly about the Justified sequel series. “Only people who read the book might have an idea, but I think people who haven’t, who just expect the old thing, are going to be very surprised.” He added, “To me, it feels like a grown-up version of what we did. It feels both familiar and different, and [has] all these new characters who feel of this universe.” Here’s more:

Starring Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis, and Boyd Holbrook. Raylan Givens left the hollers of Kentucky and is balancing life as a U.S. Marshal with being a part-time father. A chance encounter sends him to Detroit and on a collision course with a violent sociopath and a formidable defense attorney.

Justified: City Primeval premieres on July 18 on FX.