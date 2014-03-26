'Justified' Discussion: 'I Believe The Time Has Come To Start Making Some Changes'

The crazy thing about last night’s episode of Justified is that it started with a main character taking a bullet that seemed to have his name on it for weeks now, which understandably sent everything into a cartwheeling state of disarray, and yet, this morning, all I want to talk about is The Thing that Happened at the end. A man’s insides getting splattered all over an expensive hotel suite thanks to a tiny explosive hidden in a cigarette pack will have that effect on your priorities, I suppose. So let’s talk about that first.
One of the big themes of this season has been Boyd getting things taken away from him. The law took Ava, his cousin took his drugs, the Crowes took his other drugs (or were planning to, at least), the law took those drugs from the Crowes, and last week Ava took herself from him by ending their engagement over a jailhouse phone. Couple all of that with the fact that his exciting business relationship with Wynn Duffy — that he worked so hard to set up last season — was crumbling in spectacular fashion, including direct and indirect threats on his life, and the man was bound to lash out at some point. Now, did I see this coming, specifically?
No. No, I did not. Although maybe I should have. Between the repeated shots of what I referred to in my notes as “Chekhov’s cigarette” and the wild state of affairs on top of his head, Boyd was obviously up to something. And as he said himself, he may not know a lot of things, but he does know how to blow things up. Turns out one of those things is abdomens. A lesson to remember going forward.
As for Art, as I mentioned above, between him only having a short time until retirement, all the celebratory toasts and references to fishing, and his falling out with the show’s main character, he was just about due to suffer some calamitous fate. And once he and Allison had that fun conversation about Raylan that ended with her saying “I like you” (A+ and a rocketship sticker to Nick Searcy for his delivery of “Did he now?”), the clock was clearly ticking. None of that is a complaint, for the record. I just wanted to remind you that I called it. Kind of. I am a very gracious winner.
But anyway, the more important issue at play here is that the shooting of Art is about to kick-off the big Raylan/Daryl confrontation that we’ve been building to since the premiere. Raylan obviously believes Daryl is both (a) the shooter and (b) a scumbag who is basically using a child as a bulletproof vest, and seeing as (a) Art is “the one man who makes a difference” to him (which, aw), and (b) Raylan clearly has a soft spot for kids in general and Kendall specifically, things are setting up nicely for a showdown. If their conversation at the elevator is any indication, it’s gonna be a doozy. Two episodes left. Buckle in.
And now, the highlights:
- We met Mrs. Art last night, and according to Graham Yost in his postmortem at EW, she was played by Nick Searcy’s actual wife. Also, she is one tough lady. Her husband is in the hospital gripping to life with his fingernails, and she’s in the car with Raylan giving him guff and life lessons about being a parent. I like Mrs. Art. Hopeful it doesn’t take a tragedy to bring her back.
- I understand the reasoning for having Raylan do this the right way (or at least as close to “the right way” as Raylan can, which still involves threatening people in elevators, because baby steps), but I was so disappointed when he turned down Tim’s offer to go all scorched Earth after Art got shot. I wanted to see that. I still do. Hashtag True Detective Season Two.
- The Detroit chief flying in to fill-in for Art had kind of a bizarro Beverly Hills Cop feel to it, didn’t it? You know, because it was a no-nonsense chief instead of a renegade cop, and because it was Bumblenuts, Kentucky instead of Southern California? I’m the only one who thought this, aren’t I?
- On that subject, shoutout to Rachel for getting promoted to interim chief. I can’t wait until she tells Raylan no for the first time.
- That’s quite a mouth you’ve got for a lil old country grandma, Ms. Hale.
- Speaking of quotes, so many good ones…
- “Why would I help you besides the fact that you’re an asshole?” “That’s the only reason.”
- “The only explaining I ever did in my life was to my Mama.”
- “Procrastination has never be a part of my nature.”
- “Their asses may be dumb but they’re not dumbasses.”
- “Sh*t’ll kill ya.”
- “I may not know a lot of things but I do know how to blow sh*t up.” (I’m mentioning this twice because I love that Boyd was trying to be modest and self-deprecating moments after committing a spectacular homicide. Boyd Crowder is the greatest.)
- With Jay Leno off the air, Raylan Givens might be TV’s most notable denim aficionado. Discuss.
- NOTE: People will give you ice cream if you murder the Queen of the Prison.
- By my count, following Picker’s death, Wynn Duffy has now had someone’s vital organs blown all over his face three times during the show’s run. (The other two are discussed here.) That’s hard living.
- Speaking of Wynn, my stupid post about Boyd Crowder’s hair got posted on the official Justified Facebook page, and one user posted the following comment under it: “Boyds? What about Wayne Duffies?” What about Wayne Duffies, indeed.
- And speaking of Boyd’s hair, I watched my screener of this episode over the weekend, and I spent pretty much the entire time between then and last night trying to come up with something for the Boyd Crowder Hair Threat Level that would do his actions justice. I settled on OUTLAW PORCUPINE, which is also the name of an Adult Swim show I am willing to write and produce for free.
- MIKE, LOCK THE DOOR.
Okay, that’s it for me. Feel free to add your thoughts below. Thanks as always to Chet for the GIFs, and for his excellent work in documenting the big kaboom moment. Please do not ruin my hotel room.
The second I saw Boyd handling that pack of smokes I thought “we haven’t seen him use explosives in a little while”. and there is that reference to returning to some old habits.
Boyd Crowder needs to go into business with Walter White.
Raylan never gets to shoot the seasons big bad…ever. Expect Dewey to pop up and put a bullet in Daryl.
I had a hard time accepting the Daryl/Kendall Crowe shooting Art but hoping for Raylan in revenge for Danny stabbing himself story line. A.) It gives Daryl too much credit for plotting a pretty ballsy revenge. B.) It makes us assume things that are happening off screen when all season Daryl has been given significant screen time for everything hes involved in. C.) Lastly, the Kendall confession seemed so contrived and scripted. I know its supposed to be but come on. The story line seemed forced to me. I do like how Raylan buttoned it up at the end and called out Daryl but it didn’t completely redeem it in my eyes.
I’ve just joined, so if this is old news then I’ll go away. But my wife and I have a theory (she came up with it, I grew attached to it) that Art’s dirty. Our thinking is that Raylan is onto Art, and Art knows Raylan’s on to him. They’re too much alike, right? So two more tidbits added in last night: After Art is shot, Raylan goes in and starts looking through papers on Art’s desk. And THIS: Raylan tells the social worker she’s gonna be protected “until we establish that you weren’t the target.” Only two people in the hallway when the shooting commenced, not counting the shooter. And finally: When Art’s wife asks Raylan why he wasn’t there, and Raylan knows he wasn’t there because Art told him to stay away, Rayland has another piece of the puzzle. (How many times on Justified have we seen the cops show up to take someone into custody? Only Art seems to go alone. Not even Raylan goes alone.) Sorry to take up so much space, but if I’m wrong, then I’m wrong. I’m gonna miss Justified.
@Long Memory ….you may be on to something. I too wondered why Raylan was searching Art’s desk. On the other hand, yes Art did tell Raylan he’d handle it alone but there are many times that Raylan goes in alone also. In the real world, that’s never a good idea for a cop but on the tube, it happens all the time
Art is dirty?!!! If so, my Grandfather was in the Cosa Nostra. Art is clean as West Virginia spring water.
wynns got some more cleaning to do….
Yeah, the exploding mob guy was a “holy shit” moment for me. Well played as always, Boyd.
I was just really glad that Tim got lines. I also enjoyed Art’s line about Raylon being a kid so Alison could take him into custody!
Ava is the Dairy Queen that Boyd has always wanted.
Really disappointed in this whole season of Justified. There’s about 20% Raylan and 80% characters and stories I don’t care about.
Burnsy…that is so wrong, on so many different levels…
R-Bro…Raylon and Boyd are and have always been the central characters. From what I’ve seen- they always get a majority of screen time. I don’t know what show you’ve been watching
Yeah really. I like Rachel and all, but her becoming interim chief seemed just for the sake of giving her character something to do other than follow Raylan around.
Hopefully Daryl Crowe finds her out in the “wild world” and gives her the show exit that Art shoulda got… and Tim becomes chief!!
@entropy well, those and bird law. Obviously.
Great episode! Job waiting for Boyd Crowder with Al Qaeda.
Are you kidding? Harlan County has the most well-read criminals in the entire world. Charlie would be way out of place in any context save denim discussions.
There was a small detail I was wondering about. The camera seemed to focus on Raylan’s hand gestures during the scene with he and Daryl near the elevator. Like it cut directly to his isolated hand making like an “OK” parallel to the floor. Seemed like it was trying to tell us something (similar to the work with cigarette pack) but I can’t figure out what.
Maybe Raylon is telling them that he has an itchy trigger finger ?
Raylan always makes that gesture when he’s talking to people. Look at almost any scene where he gives a soliloquy to a bad guy, and it’s there. But I also found it curious that the camera focused on the gesture this time. Has to have something to do with Carcosa.
@Oppo Power I kind of thought he was making the hand gesture for asshole….At least, I think that’s what it was. Maybe it was that thing where if somebody looks at you making that circle with your fingers you get to punch them? I don’t know, it kind of bothered me too
I thought when Raylan made the Ok symbol with his hand and Darryl looked at it without sticking his finger in it, it gave Raylan the right to shoot him.
@Oppo Power …You know, I did wonder why the camera panned down to his hand gesture and what the significance was. He seemed to be rubbing his pointer finger and thumb together ( don’t know about the “OK” sign) I truly thought he was gonna clock Daryl straight in his big stupid face.
I think my DVR cut off the end of last weeks episode because I was all WHAT THE FUCK EVA SHANKED THE OLD HOOKER? DARRYL BEAT MY PRECIOUS ALICIA WITT WHAT THE HELL MAN? Because seriously, were those two scenes back to back at the end of last week’s episode?
*dvr
Yeah our episodes have been going long, sometimes as much as 10 or more minutes long, so have your dvd prepared!
And by Eva, I mean Ava.
“Seems like the hotel is pretty serious about that no smoking policy.”
Charlie may be too literate for Harlan County
Ava prison scenes just suck the life out of me…like the deathstar’s tractor beam being powered down…
Seriously. At some point this season, Ava became Dana Brody. There’s a great, tense, suspenseful plot happening in Harlan County, and then….Dana is having sex…with a BOY!
im so tired of the ava plot line.
I compared it to when you were out riding your bike as a kid, having a blast, and then the chain comes off.
PREACH.
Awesome episode and felt like we are back on track after that hiccup of an episode three weeks ago.
Does anyone else think that Wynn’s hair escalation over the series is a visual metaphor for his attempt to try and emulate Boyd? He lost his terrible haircut from season 1, and then over time lost his ever so sinister facial hair.
Those other women knew Ava was going through a breakup. She needed the ice cream
Women, amirite?
I got to watch it an hour before the wife and then recorded her reaction to the Picksplosion all Red Wedding style. Did not disappoint.
Katherine went all Stringer Bell
[www.youtube.com]
I’m a little thick. I used to think that the Raylan/Boyd relationship was a classic Earp/Holliday relationship but now I’m thinking that the real Earp/Holliday relationship is Raylan and the entirety of Harlan County.
He does have quite the selection, including high denim shorts that allow for maximum mobility.
Looks like Ava has started the Dairy Queen instead of Boyd….
I’ve been having the hardest time giving a fuck about Ava’s storyline. In the previews it looks like Raylan visits her. Them being a couple seems like centuries ago.
@Mechanik, I may be playing semantics here, but he never REALLY broke it off with her before she saw Winona leaving his hotel in the post-coital sense. He kind of discarded her before that, but in her eyes he never actually ended it. So she felt jilted. After she becomes the Bonnie to Boyd’s Clyde, she and Raylan have a scene where it’s clear he’s disappointed in her, and it’s equally clear she harbors a deep hatred for him based on what she saw as his betrayal.
Again, women.
@all the people
Raylan didn’t dump her for Winona. He dumped her because he got yelled at for dating a witness to one of his shootings – who was also a .. ah … suspect, I guess … in a murder investigation that she was admittedly cleared of.
All of which was a good excuse to break up with her because he realized after spending a little time with her that it wasn’t such a good idea after all.
They were a couple until Raylan decided to start banging Winona again. Ava sees Winona exiting Raylan’s hotel room, Ava is jilted. Ava later takes up with Boyd.
Well, Raylan did dump her for Boyd. So there is a full circle thing going on there.
They were totally dating. I can’t remember why, but he broke up with her and she almost immediately hooked up with her dead husband that she killed with a shotgun’s brother, Boyd. Ava classy.
@Wagonbaker …I seem to remember Raylan banging a much hotter-looking Ava back then…I think it was more than dinner. Anyone else to verify this?
They were never really a couple. He just ate dinner at her house once.
My only gripe about Kendall taking the fall for Daryl is a simple crime scene analysis would probably reveal the approximate height of the shooter based on the bullet trajectory, and there is a significant height difference between Kendall and Daryl (Assuming Daryl is the shooter, that is)
I also feel like that would be the first thing that Raylan thinks of when he wants to call bullshit on Kendalls confession.
Maybe he wants Daryl to stay on the street though, so he can take care of him in his own way.
GSR! GSR! GSR!
That and the kid said he knocked on the door, when the shooter was down the hall a-ways and around a corner.
Was thinking the exact same thing
I emoted significantly less feels than I thought I would about Art finally getting shot. Probably has something to do with his twitter account…
@El Cunado …I don’t do the twitter thingie either but from what I surmised, Searcy does a lot of childlike arguing with others that don’t agree with his sort of right-wing ideology. Also something about calling someone fat.
I think the previews showing it would happen this week kind of took away whatever possible feels I was going to have.
Also, don’t do the Twitter. Someone fill me in on why Art’s is so bad? Is it full of child porn or something?
@Roger Klotz …Even with all his twitter nonsense and knowing this shooting was coming, I still got some chills when it happened. Same way I did when Ava left Boyd standing there at the glass, shouting her name.
This. I really wish YESTERDAY wasn’t the day I found it.
I couldn’t help but think of the gun cigarette from one of the old James Bond movies.
I was thinking Ricin because I’m a brainwashed Breaking Bad idiot.
Me too.
Yep, that’s what I’d assumed too.
Is this the first time Mary Steenburgen’s played someone who wasn’t nice?
Soooooooooooooooo can we get some Edward James Olmos please?
That might have been the best line of the night.
Are you saying that because Vasquez mentioned that his grandmother looked like EJO, or because Boyd has become the modern Doomsday Killer in Harlen?
I’m so excited for next season: Chief Brooks, Prison Queen Ava, and Raylan, Tim, and Agent Miller can be the new Wyatt, Virgil, and Morgan Earp with Boyd as Doc Holliday.
Mustaches all around.
Boyd really needs to start just slipping “huckleberry” into conversations and twirling a tin mug
God I want this so much. I really just want to see Boyd reenact all of Val Kilmer’s scenes from Tombstone.
I may have missed something, but is there any reason Raylan never even attempted to tell Wendy or Kendall that he didn’t kill Danny? Not that they would have necessarily believed him, but if Kendall is covering for Daryl specifically because the law killed Danny, wouldn’t planting the seed of doubt be like priority #1?
JTRO has it right I think- Raylan caused it when he merely just stood in the way of Danny and that’s the only way the Crowes will see it.
For Daryl, yeah. But Wendy and Kendall seemed close enough to walking out that he may as well try. Ah well maybe you’re right.
It’s basically all in the context. The Crowes are a proud, stubborn, and ignorant family. They know exactly what happened to Daryl but don’t care because he was blood and Raylan isn’t. Their brother is dead and Raylan “caused” it because of his presence.
I can’t stop looking at Wynn Duffy’s face in the last gif at the very end when he stops shaking his head – it’s mesmerizing!
With Picker getting killed there isn’t anyone left that can tie Raylan into the killing of Nicky Augustine. Although I guess with Art getting shot that plotline was pretty much finished anyway.
I thought Boyd’s hair was slightly subdued. The Symtex Stand and Deliver?
More Catherine Hale, please…
She was awesome. Hope she sticks around until next season…like Mags Bennett!!!
@Horatio Cornblower The “both my grandmothers look like Edward James Olmos” line killed me.
Very interested in where they’re going with that character, and I loved the fact that it gave the DA a chance to get some good lines in.
yep.
I recall Yost making an comment that said Rachel and Tim get center stage in the final season. With Rachel taking over for Art and Tim taking after Raylan’s more bloodthirsty tendencies, I’m thinking we might get to see Raylan really understand the effect of his actions on others, and not just via bullet holes.
Anyone think that maybe it wasn’t any of the Crowes that shot Art? Maybe it was just a parent who out to get Allison? Kendal’s confession throws a wrench in that theory, but maybe it’s not as simple as it has been made out to be.
@ Otto Man , I agree completely. Howver, my problem with that being Daryl’s thought process…Daryl has to know that Raylan will find a justification for killing him anyway.
Theo Tonin fingered Picker as revenge for Picker killing Sammy Tonin.
Daryl came in and forced Kendall to take the rap because he was convinced Raylan would hunt him down and kill him otherwise.
I’m sure Daryl was the killer. I just want to know why anyone had to confess. No one knew who the shooter was. The Crowes could have just chucked the gun down a mine shaft and stayed quiet. I think that was kind of a rushed decision by the character or authors to get more Kendall sympathy and incite Raylan. real criminals would have at least waited until Darryl was in cuffs before fessing up to murder.
What about the car alarm d-bag from earlier in the season? That was my first thought
No that is simple. Picker killed Sammy. Theo was just trying to get back at him.
To me the weird angle is Theo Tonin falsely outing one of his own guys. There’s probably more to that.
I got a slightly different feel with Ava getting the Ice Cream? She mentioned if it was her last meal at least she had ice cream. Then everyone gave her the ice cream. Maybe telling her to eat up, because it is all over? I read that, Ava is target number one for all of the sisters.
I have been to prison. They did not serve me ice cream of any kind. Fuck, I did not get dairy of any kind.
@Horatio Cornblower: Hell yes, and they even had strawberry. Do you realize the bigger meaning here??? With all the ice cream that was given to Ava, it must mean that the Dairy Queen franchise that her and Boyd dreamed of could still come to fruition.
[www.youtube.com]
I took that the same way.
The key thing here is that even prison ice cream is delicious
You have clearly never watched a prison documentary or movie for that matter.
Ahhh this show is giving me anxiety! I want things to go well for Kendall and officially hate Daryl with the fire of a thousand suns. Art’s shooting was pretty telegraphed from the beginning.
I appreciated Tim’s bloodthirst and I’m really really hoping next season we get to see more of him like we did last season.
@Eden I hope that Rachel confides in Art whenever she’s pissed at Raylan, like concerned parents dealing wiht the same brat.
@JTRO Yep, I would give all of my money for Rachel to be the boss next season. I’m broke, but it’s the thought that counts.
As much as I like Art, there’s a part of me that wants him to…recover and retire on disability so we get more of Tim and Rachel.
The fact that Catherine Hale didn’t drop a “no offense” in there really drove the point home that she does not care for that one guy.
Yes DG, you shoulda seen the “Checkhov’s Combustible Cigarette” coming from a mile away. I mean, I didn’t think I was as smart as you but I saw it at the bar when Boyd was twirling that little device introspectively. I love how he went back to the hotel suite the second time after the first one turned into a bust. I still think he was determined to show Miss Catherine Hale some of that “winning personality” up close and personal. Who knows, since Ava left him, maybe he ends up with Miss Hale on his arm like a real bonafide gangster.
@Horatio Cornblower I had similar thoughts and was trying to figure what beside poison could be in the pack when it blew up. Before I was wondering if he’d snuck some kind of zip gun in it.
I kept expecting an exploding cigarette or even some kind of dart or poison, but explosives are much more Boyd’s style. And that explosion shocked me as much as it did the characters. I wonder if the actors knew how big of a bang Picker was going to be.
When he gave Picker the pack I was thinking he put ricin on all of the other cigarettes and I was thinking “Wow, that’d be a bold move” and right about then Picker blew up.
okay, you’re back to being smarter than me…I don’t think any of us could’ve predicted a chest cavity being blown open in HD quality technocolor !
I thought it was a wire at the beginning, with the Marshals kicking in the door and all. Not Boyd’s style but, then again, there are many methods to Boyd’s madness.
Oh, I figured it was something with the cigarette, just not a giant torso obliterating explosion.
Did we actually see the shooter that plugged Art? I saw a gun barrel but I don’t recall seeing Darryl or Kendall or anyone.
No, we didn’t, but the tale Kendall wove was no where near accurate.
I was surprised that a room full of marshals and other law types didn’t just come out and say, “OK, kid, shut up. We all know that you’re lying.”
LOL, ok.
@The Brother in Law… Cops rarely ever turn away a confession.
@Wagonbaker …. supposedly they would have done at least preliminary forensics. Immediately, Kendall’s story that the shooting took place almost at point blank range would be debunked in about 2 minutes, based on just preliminary ballistics.
@Wagonbaker:
Because he is a Crow. And all Crows lie. Every time any if the Crows say anything to Rayland he knows they are lying to him and says something. Except the 13 year old that admits to shooting a US marshal. For that he waits until he’s at the elevator.
But how could they know he was lying? They literally only knew that Art had been shot.
Yeah that’s a good call.
I keep watching the Picker gif to see how the special effects department did it. Can’t tell if it was a very realistic dummy or one big ass squib. Anyone else have any ideas?
I wasn’t expecting anyone to actually answer my question, much less an actual writer from Justified. Looks like everything is coming up Milhouse for me!
What I took from VJ’s answer was that they had a squib that worked fine and then everyone looked around and said “well, we’ve got a dummy, LET’S BLOW IT UP ANYWAY!”
I’m going to cling to that version like grim death.
This has got to be the best thread ever. We get answers from guys like VJBoyd to our most trivial inquiries.
The sword cuts both ways though (Damn you Yost for your postmortem spoiler about Art’s fate )
Yea that’s what was said in the EW article
If I remember correctly it was a combo of a squib, then a dummy we actually blew up, and CG (including CGing the actor’s head onto the blown up dummy)
I have no frikkin idea- all I know is it looked disgustingly horrifying !
I wonder if Raylan didn’t want to go ‘scorched Earth’ with Tim (God, that would’ve been an hour of badass television) out of fear that Kendal would’ve been caught in the crossfire. Lot of good it did in the end though.
Poor Kendal. One week he’s propositioning his hot case worker to run away with him and the next he’s taking the fall for his shithead Uncle.
He wants too but his respect for Art stops him now.
Plus neither of them has an El Camino
I felt cheated we weren’t going to get an Archer-style “Rampage!” episode with those two but understand that sometimes a slow boil is for the best.
Should of figured that Little Kendel didn’t shoot Artie but it sounded so good I believed it. Until Raylan put the other theory out there. And the way Boyd handled his problem, that was just a preemptive strike. He knew that dude didn’t like him and wanted to kill him but he really is a bit of a business man. Otherwise he would have killed him sooner.
Wendy Crowe, she just in a rock and a hard place. Family loyalty and family hate. It’s probably too late for her. And is Ava the boss of the jail or did they give her all of that Ice Cream to say, “You’re on ice!”? One things for sure, all that dairy going to have her pooping blood.
Ava is definitely Prison Queen now. It is a precarious position though.
I’m trying really hard to feel bad for Wendy Crowe, but it’s difficult. I do like this running theme on Justified, of characters shutting down other characters who try to ramble their way out of tough situations. Raylan smacked Daryl in the head with a briefcase when he wouldn’t cut to the chase, the DA did it to Wendy last night. The verbal judo on this show is just as good as the bomb and gun judo.
Yeah, pretty sure Wendy is in on the plan.
Well Wendy is pretty damn stupid then, because it’s obvious. And Daryl just beat the shit out of her.
I get the sense Wendy doesn’tnecessarily know about Daryl putting Kendal up to lieing.
I loved the scene where Kendall is basically throwing his life away and she’s just staring and trying to hold back the tears.
And all I could think of was “Is she really distraught? Or is she playing the angle of grieving mother for a future trial?” That’s the kind of work Alicia Witt has done this season: I don’t trust Wendy even when she’s got nothing left to lose.