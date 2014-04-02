'Justified' Discussion: 'Your Savior Has Arrived'

There is much that we need to get to from last night’s episode of Justified, but first, allow me to derail my entire recap with an extended discussion of the following throwaway exchange:
WYNN DUFFY: My suite is being cleaned. The microwave exploded.
RACHEL: What happened? Someone put metal in the science oven?
TIM: I finally saw that?
RACHEL: What did you think?
TIM: Needs more Jason Statham.
RAYLAN: What doesn’t?
With apologies to UPROXX’s resident film critic and Party Dog enthusiast, Vince Mancini, this is probably my favorite analysis of American Hustle. So many words were written about that movie. So, so many words. Critics spent the better part of Oscar season crawling all over each other to shout whether they thought it was good, or not good, or awful, or whatever, and somehow it was a TV show about trigger-happy Kentucky lawmen that summed it all up best: Needs more Statham. I mean, obviously. It was right in front of our faces the whole time. He could have kicked Bradley Cooper in the neck and run off with Amy Adams. I can’t believe no one thought of that until now.
And while I’m in the business of derailing a recap that technically hasn’t even started yet, allow me to also give a major shout out to the team at Justified for this…
… because it was the hardest I’ve laughed all season. Maybe it’s just because I went on a mini-rant a few weeks ago about what an awful headquarters Johnny’s is, and how often its employees end up kidnapped and/or the victims of violence, but this poor man screaming “THIS IS THE WORST JOB IN THE WORLD” after getting shot in the leg — which itself happened not long after he got tied up and left for dead by Hot Rod’s boys — just destroyed me. I can’t wait to see his worker’s comp claim. It’ll be 50 pages long and stained with his own blood.
And now, the highlights, which will include actual analysis of the show. I promise:
- We don’t get Raylan/Boyd showdowns too often, understandably, so when we get them we need to be thankful. This episode gave us a few, which seemed to escalate in intensity as the episode progressed. I was more than a little surprised that Boyd played the Nicky Augustine card right there in the middle of the Marshal’s office. I know Rachel and Tim immediately defended him and pointed out that the case was closed and pinned on Barkley, but I feel like it may come up again at some point, especially if Rachel figures out that it was the source of all that tension between Raylan and Art.
- NOTE TO SELF: Enter more rooms by bursting through double doors and announcing “Your savior has arrived.”
- And speaking of Boyd, hoo boy. Raylan’s tossing around his file — which, FYI, is “thick with the names of the suffering and the dead” — like a cowboy version of J. Edgar Hoover crossed with Seymour Skinner; his plan to have Darryl Crowe and the Mexicans wipe each other out was ruined in spectacular fashion; the Mexicans (a) know Wynn lied to them about him being dead, (b) know he’s working with the Marshals, and (c) have his trusted henchman at gunpoint at Johnny’s (obviously); and Raylan wouldn’t let him have his phone all day. So maybe this wasn’t such a good thing after all…
- One thing I like about this Mexican cartel: they demand things get done “by sundown.” We should all start doing this more. Like, the next time one of your kids starts dragging his feet about cleaning his room or whatever, drop your voice a gravelly octave and say “Have it done by sundown … or else.” That oughta get little Cayden’s butt in gear.
- “Paris is swanky. Lexington’s horsesh*t.”
- For as much as Wynn loves him, Mikey is kind of a crappy henchman. He missed the bomb in Boyd’s cigarettes, he answered the door when Darryl knocked even though the room was filled with murder-related blood and explosive remnants, and he gave up vital information after Darryl busted in and whupped his tail. Wynn needs to start browsing Craigslist or something for a replacement.
- I have clearly watched too much SNL because Wendy Crowe’s “What are you doing here?” to Raylan gave me vivid flashbacks of The Californians.
- “Why, Raylan Givens, I’m extending my hand to you. Why you wanna bare your teeth?”
- In case you missed it yesterday, showrunner Graham Yost revealed the name of Raylan and Winona’s baby in his Reddit AMA. It’s not Raylene. THIS IS BIGGER HORSESH*T THAN LEXINGTON.
- God bless Dewey Crowe. Everything about his mini-arc last night was beautiful, from him fleeing a shotgun-wielding old woman from whom he had just siphoned gas and asked permission to defecate in her home, to him fighting a john over a gator necklace while two hookers filmed it and shouted “WORLDSTAR,” to him bumbling into a sting and somehow confessing to every crime he’s ever committed, to his confusion over what exactly “the third person” is. (This season’s “I got four kidneys?”) The man is basically a cartoon character. I mean that in the nicest and best way possible. Also…
- I like that Ava’s prison consigliere is making convulated-ass references to The Untouchables. I wish Ava had let her keep talking. “They put one of ours in the hospital, we put one of theirs in the morgue. But they already put one of our in the morgue, so we’ll put one of theirs… uh, ON THE MOON.”
- R.I.P Penny. You were pretty and nice and I liked you on that one show Shark where James Woods played a lawyer. You will be missed.
- But we should probably be talking about Raylan, who is going full Dark Side to bring down Darryl. And not the way he usually goes Dark Side, either, which involves putting bullets in people until they stop causing him emotional or physical discomfort. No, now he is getting a little bit evil. Maybe a lotta bit evil. He pretty much told Ava — his ex-girlfriend and pal since high school — he’d be happy to hasten her prison-related demise if she didn’t cooperate, and he’s hanging Kendal — who he’s convinced is innocent — out to dry on an adult murder charge, knowing that Kendal’s only way out involves his sh*tbird uncle confessing or getting caught. Angry Raylan Givens cares not about the well-being of women and children. Angry Raylan Givens wants vengeance.
- In conclusion, please add “Silver Tongues” to the list of Sh*t That Makes Tim Hard.
Okay, that’s it for me. Add your thoughts below. Thanks as always to Chet Manley for the GIFs. Please do not kill me and present my skin to the head of a Mexican cartel.
Now now… Lexington isn’t horseshit.
Lexington’s pigshit.
Check out the way Rachel looks at Tim after he says ” I know I got a boner”
Either she’s thinking, ” Dude, are you gay?” or maybe ” I’d like to see that boner”
@Danger……Cayden !! That’s it !! The perfect name for Raylan and Winona’s kid…Cayden Givens. Although Cayden Crowder seems to roll off the tongue much better.
Also, I thought Boyd told raylan ” why you wanna bury your teeth” Maybe I heard it wrong?
So subtle, but so damn good. Tim’s “Why don’t you leave out the parts we’d like to skip” was a perfect paraphrase of Elmore Leonard’s 10th rule. Another hat tip to the source material and its original creator.
So my wife started watching Justified in the last four or five episodes, and she loved it so much that we went back and watched the opening three from season one last night. The crazy thing is the number of details set up about Dewey – First time we see him, he forgets to put the car in park. He makes a stink about his gator tooth necklace when being transferred from the prison. And they drop in lines about his background and the Crowe family in Florida.
This show has always been amazing, but to see that kind of attention to detail for a plot line five seasons in – dammit, that’s good.
Finally got to watch it last night.
All due respect to the bartender’s worst job comment, “The anus is on you” was probably my biggest laugh.
I can’t wait for Dewey’s fight to end up on YouFight (or some other fictional online site).
worldstarhiphop.com
I hope there’s an entire episode next season that focuses on the exploits of Dickie and Dewie in prison, and that they don’t deprive us of him for the final season.
I liked the sort of full circle-ness with Dewey last night, assuming this is it for him on Justified (He certainly isn’t getting off this time one would suspect). One of his first lines in the series to Raylan was “Man, I don’t understand you…” and it popped back up last night with the whole third person debate (goddamn, Dewey…)
Considering that Damon Herrimon is starring in Vince Gilligan’s upcoming CBS show, and that Justified in clearly whittling down it’s characters, one by one, in anticipation of it’s final stretch in the Boyd Vs Raylan showdown, this is got to be the end of Dewey as a full recurring character. Maybe we’ll get one appearance next season as a little gift to the fans, but this was definitely *his* season.
Don’t think I’ve seen it mentioned before but how fucked is poor Jimmy? Tears running down his cheeks with three Mexicans pointing pistols at his head.
Jimmy we hardly knew ye.
Only one episode left this season! That’s just not fair.
Ah, someone else who remembered Danielle Panabaker from “Shark!” May she pop the most joyous squats up in Heaven.
It’s funny that Boyd has 10 times the criminal skills that Walter White ever had, and is just is devious, but is having nowhere near as much luck. Perhaps Jesse Pinkman needs to get a bar tending job in Kentucky…
If Boyd could make his own heroin, he would be killing it in Kentucky. The problem here stems from getting the product to Boyd, not to customers.
The way I read the scene, Rachel and Tim immediately put the puzzle pieces together about Raylan and Art, and instantly opted to back Raylan so Boyd wouldn’t get a foothold. Whether they’re actually OK with him being involved in Nicky’s demise remains to be seen (or perhaps never seen), but it showed a solidarity among the marshal team that we don’t usually get a good look at. They know they’re the Good Guys, and they won’t let a Bad Guy get over on them that easily.
You’re definitely right. Even if in that scene Rachel immediately put the pieces together in her head she would admit it right in front of all of them. Boyd is, after all, a criminal who would take any opportunity to get into their heads- plus, she can’t let Raylan have a chance to walk all over her, as well. To use a (slightly modified) quote from Wynn Duffy, Rachel is between an asshole marshal rock and a harlan county shit-kicker hard place.
I hope whoever is in charge decides that Tim has to be with Raylan at all times on duty just so we get more Tim/Raylan exchanges.
Very good point
Pretty sure straight-laced Rachel is going to be keeping the leash pretty tight on ‘ole Raylan.
“WORLDSTAR!” and the silver tongue lines gave me some great laughs. I feel like episode tried so hard to bring out some of the better qualities of the characters, and they did pretty damn well. But I would not fuck with Raylan- not one bit.
You know, I don’t think I’ve seen Boyd and Raylan this pissed off at each other even when they were actively trying to kill one another. I feel like their relationship has been steadily declining since season three, which is impressive considering their starting point of “I like you very much but still intend to shoot you”, Now it’s more “I am so sick of your bullshit that I don’t even want to kill you; please just fuck off somewhere I don’t have to look at you”.
It all started with that exchange in Episode 1 or 2 or so where Raylan asks him where he’s got to get back to and Boyd says, “My life, Raylan, which no offense, the less you’re apart of the better.” It’s gone from “really don;t want to see you” to “really wish you would just die.” The last season should be magnanimous in its destruction of these two characters.
Oh god the confession scene…I never laughed more in my life.
Anyone else notice that when Boyd was waiting on Raylan at his desk he was sitting in front of the newspaper clipping that stated “White Supremacist Murders Federal Marshal In Standoff”?
another episode shows a clipping about Shelby being Drew Thompson.
I did, and had to wonder if it was foreshadowing.
THAT’S HOW THE SERIES ENDS!!!
I’ve been very critical of this season for weeks, but it has picked up of late and I have really enjoyed the last few episodes. However, it is still the weakest season IMO by a wide margin and I think I have figured out why.
In every other season of Justified the criminals were pretty intelligent and capable villains, but this season it’s largely been a bunch of fuck ups (and Ava’s awful prison storyline). Justified is at its best when clever, capable villains are narrowly defeated by the even more clever and capable heroes.
This season is the equivalent of season two if Dickie and Coover had been in charge of the Bennett Clan with Mags and Doyle having never been introduced.
Intelligent criminals are usually like CEOs or work on Wall Street or corporate lawyers or something, I would think.
Darryl Crowe is directly responsible for this. He’s ignorant, stubborn, and cowardly. Makes him hard to catch but not quite as interesting to watch.
Agree about criminals being fuck ups. I just re-started season 4 and was amazed how in-change of things Boyd seemed to be, considering how quickly things went to shit for him once he aligned himself with the wrong people.
Prison story line had me fast forwarding for the first time in show history.
Almost all of Leonard’s criminal characters are fuck ups because almost all criminals are fuck ups. But you’re right. In lieu of a mastermind this year, we got Boyd trying to become a criminal mastermind, and we’re learning just how hard it can be to get something like that going. Look at the demise of Hot Rod, a mastermind in his own right, and how quickly and plainly he was dispatched. The idea of a capable criminals like in Ocean’s 11 or Hannibal is really more of a pipe dream than anything else. Leonard’s criminals always seem more real because they are usually people who are too stupid to just find work. Mags Bennet got most of her smarts simply from surviving that lifestyle, as did Hot Rod. Usually, old criminals are wise because they’ve been lucky and not lucky because they’ve been wise.
I was hoping the old lady was going to kill Dewey.
Loved how he thought the old woman he was robbing would happily allo whim a place and time to shit.
Penny was terrible. My least favorite person on TV in some time. Certainly the least believable. What a crummy arc, even worse than the marked bills of season 2. Ava needs to die in prison or become hopelessly lost in it, never to be heard from again.
Please, somebody make “Dewey Crowe: Fugitive P.I.” happen.
I cannot adequately express my love for hardass whatever it takes Raylan.
What if Wendy shot Art?
Ooh good twist. I thought I saw a man’s hands holding the gun in the hallway but…
Boyd burnt some bridges with Raylan.
To be fair, going by the shows timeline this is like the third time in a year where Raylan has made an active effort to arrest Boyd. He’s also shot him (though that was totally Boyd’s own fault), punched him in the stomach, threatened to arrest his fiance in a manner that lead to Boyd not being around to help her dispose of the body, then leading to her actual arrest, and probably some other stuff. I’m not saying Boyd hasn’t played his part in the deterioration of their relationship, but I can’t blame him for being annoyed either.
“Boyd’s pretty good at detonating bridges.”
FTFY
Boyd’s pretty good at burning bridges.
Boyd’s got something up his sleeve to free Ava. What if Kendall did it?
Also, what was Raylan doing with Boyd’s phone? He is playing some angle and was using Boyd’s phone to do so.
he’s a phone h4xx0r now
Coupled with Boyd’s earlier comment about Raylan having stuck a GPS tracker up his ass when he wasn’t looking, it is sure seeming a lot like Checkov’s phone. However, I would be shocked if Boyd didn’t see that coming.
@ Horatio I feel I know the character of Raylan real well and if he stuck a bug in Boyd’s phone then I will stop watching this show.
Or I will complain a lot.
Probably the latter.
I think he stuck a bug in it. Raylan’s not one to worry about “warrants” and such, although the meeting with the Judge made me wonder if perhaps Raylan got a warrant after getting an agreement to charge Kendall as an adult.
Or maybe he just wanted to finish the game of “Words With Friends” he started.
I think he was just keeping Boyd from calling anyone and giving them a heads up.
Maybe he knew the Mexicans were in town and didn’t want Boyd to know?
Hmm, good point. They dwelled on that a little too much for it to mean nothing.
In the Wynnegago, when Wynn was talking to the Mexican cartel guys about Boyd, he said something about “Archer phrasing.” I’m SO glad I’m not the only one who heard it.
What sah said.
See my comment below: apparently he actually said “too arch a phrasing”, with “arch” being used as an adjective. Wynn is certainly a wordsmith.
Someone (Tim?) definitely said “archer” and “phrasing” in the same sentence, but I couldn’t hear it clearly and forgot to rewind it back later. Anyone else catch this?
Yeah, I can’t remember exactly what was said, but it was Wynn Duffy who said it. It was early in the episode.
I could have sworn I heard a reference to Archer last night but what it was exactly, is slipping my mind. DAMNIT!
Thanks for clearing that up sah67. It would have been glorious if it was an Archer reference. We can dream….
Apparently, the line was “Mr. Yeun seems hungry for revenge, if that’s not too arch a phrasing.” Apparently, he was using “arch” as an adjective, with the meaning “having an amused feeling of superiority.”
So confusing!
Wynn said something about “Archer phrasing.” I heard it too. I kept rewinding to try to figure out what the EFF that was all about.
Pretty sure I heard someone say phrasing. I picked that up too.
Was it the Archer-esq moment when the bartender got shot. Made you think of Chet?
There is the possibility that Mikey and Wynn are lovers. Wynn got a little close to Boyd last night and Boyd had a look on his face. Wynn Duffy has never been seen expressing sexual interest in a woman on the show.
But them women’s tennis outfits tho.
Yup: Yost said in his post-mortem today that the original idea for Wynn to be consoling Mikey after Darryl beat him up was for Wynn to hold Mikey in his arms, stroking his head, but the writers agreed it was a little “too much.”
I think the writers are playing with that. If you read Graham Yost EW postmortems you see they don’t want to push that too far. Remember in season 4 where Mikey brought Wynn his cell phone?
Maybe I’m a long lost member of the Crowe family and thus don’t understand, but I still don’t really understand what Raylan was trying to accomplish with Ava.
@miamidiesel You’re right. All the Ava scenes have been terrible. I assume that is what you wrote since I just proved to be dumber than a Crowe. MIND IF I TAKE A SHIT?
He didn’t know she and Boyd broke up, so he thought that either she could pressure Boyd into wearing a wire to help the marshals in exchange for a nicer stay in prison or he could use the promise of improved conditions in prison for her to make a deal directly with Boyd. He probably could’ve just started with the latter and avoided the former altogether since Boyd has apparently taken the break up to heart and only wanted a clean slate for himself, but then we wouldn’t have seen how shallow Ava’s transformation into “hard prison bitch” actually was or gotten the full effect out of Boyd and her’s reaction to what Boyd wanted in exchange for cooperating with the marshals, which we’re all hoping has some sort of payoff that makes the Ava in prison storyline worthwhile.
Call me an anus, but I’m not buying Rachel as the office big dog.
Enrico
Rachel is only Acting Chief. They probably will put someone older in charge for next season.
I agree. It seems Rachel is too young and that they would have brought in the guy from last year with the Pappy Van Winkle bottle.
Regardless of Art’s recommendation. Don’t those GS – Codes carry some weight?
HAIL! I would obviously hire Jay Gruden to rule the roost!
Who else would Art pick? He’s never fully trusted Raylan and Tim’s got PTSD. Rachel’s the only one left.
Sounds like someone needs a new start.
Christ, between that and being a Redskins fan you’re definitely an anus.
I’m surprised no one has mentioned that one of Alberto’s henchmen was one of the Salamanca twins from Breaking Bad. Unless of course I missed it somewhere. In that case, feel free to call me a dick.
@rhales: I know, me too. I was waiting for him to break out the ax and have Wynn use it to cut off Boyd’s skin.
I thought that was him! I got very nervous when I realized who it was.
Spinoff series idea: Dewey Crowe and Dickie Bennett as prison roommates. Make it happen, Internet!
talkin bout she met a king
Dewall was a Ledoux Cousin. Charlie Lang was phenomenal in his brief appearances.
@ Palin Charlie Lange. Dewall was awful.
@Wagonbaker: Which one? Dewall or Charlie Lange?
And throw in Ledoux’s old roommate from True Detective whil we’re at it. I could listen to those three talk all day.
I also think that one of the showrunners has something against MMA, since I believe that is the second time that someone has tried some fancy shit and had it completely fail to hilarious and disastrous results.
Except if someone as big as Daryl is in an arm bar and can hold on long enough to gouge your eyes with his free hand you’re probably fucked. BJJ is very effective in a controlled environment, (or any environment involving me, because I am a huge pussy), but there’s really no effective fighting form for a situation where the other guys’s willing to bite off whatever body part you try to grab him with.
BJJ is very effective one on one. If that guy had held the arm bar he could have ripped Darryl’s arm off and beat him to death with it.
@John Dizzle only because most of the MMA also incorporates boxing. It is a disadvantage because if you train only in a MMA gym you learn moves sets that are governed by rules for safety of the other person.
No groin attacks.
No knees to the head on a grounded opponent.
No strikes to the back of the head or the spine.
No head butts
No eye gouging.
No fish hooking.
No biting.
No hair pulling
No strikes or grabbing of the throat.
No manipulation of the fingers or toes.
@John Dizzle- Truer words have never been spoken.
It is true. In a one on one fight, that MMA shit will give you an incredible advantage. If your foe has a buddy or two around, you are in trouble. Having said that, if you find yourself in a drunken argument with a guy that has cauliflower ear it is best to walk away.
I agree with these points 100%. The last thing you want to be doing when you might have to fight multiple opponents is be a motionless target on the ground.
Gotta agree with Horatio. I’ve never been in or seen a bar fight where someone successfully employed Brazilian jiu-jitsu. The value of that sort of ground game outside the octagon is pretty nonexistent.
Realistically, unless you’re really, really good at that stuff, if you try that in a bar brawl you’re probably going to get the unholy shit beat out of you. “Hey nice kimora. Now just hold it for a second while my thuggish friend here hits you repeatedly in the back of the head with a pool cue.”
Boyd’s never getting that Dairy Queen is he?
@ Zero – he could have a whole episode discussing the merits of Heinz vs Hunts.
@Wagonbaker Customer service Boyd is my favorite Boyd
@ Zero Charisma At the very least, Boyd as DQ manager has to become a Funny or Die skit. “Well sir, I do belive we are out of sprinkles and since talk is cheap and ice cream is not, your Blizzard is on the house.”
@Zero Charisma and now I’m really hoping that becomes part of the end game of the series.
@Zero Charisma- That’s the best thing I’ve read in a long time.
Now I’m going to be emotionally crushed when this doesn’t happen in the final season.
I am imagining Boyd vociferously expounding on the merits of crinkle fries vs. their shoestring counterparts and why it is important to eschew traditional ketchup packets.
Well, Ava got to be the Dairy Queen (Bitch) in prison last week, so maybe in a way he’s already achieved that dream by proxy?
I’m still holding out hope too dude.
Also, glad to see that the bodies in Mexico did turn up and get back to Yuen like a lot of us on here suspected. That seemed like a plot hole at the time, and having it come back in this episode was a nice resolution.
Yeah, a show with consequences. Who knew?
Agreed
Wynn giving Mikey water from the bottle was one of the most randomly heartwarming things I’ve ever seen. Between that, his affection for Boyd (because they’re both survivors or whatever he said to him at the end of last season) and his indignant reaction at losing the Wynnebago, it’s clear that Wynn Duffy is a man that loves with all his heart.
I don’t think Raylan is turning evil. I think he’s just showing something that we all already knew, he’s an “ends justify(heh) the means” person. Regarding Ava, his thing about seeing what he can do during the meeting didn’t sound like bullshit, but actually sounded like he felt sympathy for her. In the first meeting he didn’t really know her circumstances, but assumed correctly that Boyd was trying to protect her.
Regarding Kendall, you know he didn’t want to do it. That’s what the whole conversation with the judge is about and it’s the reason he leaves the room after he says, “I did.”
I never hated Daryl Crowe Jr. like some people have this season. I actually liked him and last night solidified why. He’s smart yet dumb, but at the end of the day a coward and totally ruthless wen it comes to saving his own skin. That’s an awesome villain.
No Darryl is a POS. His best skill is manipulating his family members so he doesn’t have to get his hands dirty. Considering how stupid his family is, that isn’t saying much.
It says something about Daryl as a fighter when Darly beats the shit out of both the ex military white supremacist and Mikey. Also you see how Danny reacted to getting slugged by him once.
That judge really needs a red Swingline stapler on his desk.
@ El Cunado A cop offering an opinion to a judge, like McNulty in The Wire, is usually treated like an architect treats the opinion of a laborer or like a mechanic treats the opinion of a young, female driver. Though I know nothing of US marshalls; perhaps because they deal primarily in those who are running from the law, the opinion of a Deputy Marshall may cary some weight. Not sure though.
Meh, IRL most judges and US Attorneys will tell the cop to kindly go fuck himself with his opinion on whether a kid should be tried as an adult.
I think labeling Darryl as the “big bad” was a wrong move. The Crowes are thugs. They are dumb but dangerous. They cause problems but not really big problems. That’s why its taken so long to get Raylan to really go after the Crowe’s. They’re more of an inconvenience than anything else.
I have a hard time calling it evil because I feel like it is the exact tactics the law would use IRL
Yeah, I’ve warmed up to Daryl this season, and last night was a big reason why.
For the first time probably in the entire series, I felt like Tim and Rachel finally considered Raylan to be on the team. They have put with so much of his shit over the years because a) he was good at getting results, and b) Art backed him. But his methods were awful. In this episode, it seemed like he was behaving like a (particularly hard-assed) by-the-book Marshal, and Tim and Rachel were in sync with him.
How long it lasts, no one knows, but still…nice to see them on the same team.
And the time in Season 1 they went to LA together.
Raylan and Rachel have traveled a few times together. There was the roadblock/whore’s panties trip, The time she rode with him to Harland and then tried on his hat while he tried to sleep in the passenger seat, the time she rode with him to see Limehouse, and the one time they saw some guy and she said something like “you want me to start drawing out my words and slurring my R’s?”
True. His one trip with Rachel he behaved like a cad. His one trip with Tim his heart wasn’t in it. Now that he’s motivated, they seem to be happy working with him again.
I thought it was respectful when they were all talking over if they should believe Boyd or not before he led them out to the drugs they all looked over at Rachel like “so ‘boss’, it’s your call”.
That and the look and response she gives Boyd when she tells him that he is taking them there.
@VJ How is Man on Fire not revenge film?
Inside joke. I don’t care if it is or isn’t, but the argument some make is that yes, Denzel’s goal is revenge, but along the way he, for instance, saves that other girl the kidnappers have captive, does other good deeds, etc. So while the character’s goal is revenge, the movie itself is not just a series of revenge scenes, but also scenes of saving innocents, etc. (lemme see if I can work another “etc” in here)
Plus, does anyone else have the feeling that Daryl might NOT die? I don’t know why, but I have that feeling. Or if he does die, I think it won’t be Raylan that pulls the trigger.
@ Nippopotamus I believe Dale is in Ride The Rap and Maximum Bob. In Ride the Rap, Raylan picks him up for jumping bail after five years on the run and has him drive himself to prison where he extends no sympathy to Dale and ends up arresting two guys who road rage them along the way. Maximum Bob opens with the sentencing of young Dale Crowe Jr and features the awesome line from Judge Bob, “Have you ever known a good crow.” I think the only Leonoard I am yet to read is actually the book of short stories that inspired this damn show. I need to get on that.
In which book is Dale in? The only Crowes I remember from Raylan, which I believe is written after Season 2 of Justified was made are the ones that basically became Coover, Dickie, and Mags Bennet.
Guy who read the books and brings it up too much again, here. If Daryl Crowe Jr is based on Dale Crow Jr (and his Florida roots and football-built frame and size say that he is), the reader never really gets any resolution of his character. He just kind of pops up, never takes credit for his actions, gets arrested on something chicken shit and then rinse and repeat. So if they were to leave him “in the wind” so to speak, it would be true to the book character. Justified stays mostly true to the book characters even when they turned Speed Crowe’s (a man) family into Mags Bennet’s family.
I don’t believe Raylan has ever taken out the Big Bad. Boyd went after the shooters in season 1, Mags did herself in at the end of #2, Limehouse disarmed Quarles, and last season…Raylan merely brought in the fugitive. Ergo — I don’t think Raylan pulls the trigger.
It’s Wendy. It’s gotta be Wendy.
Yost mentioned the future of Wynn in his AMA. I was going to repeat it but thought better of it. a tiny bit spoilery.
@Breesus Disciple If Wynn dies we riot.
I keep thinking it’s more likely Wynn Duffy dies than Daryl. I mean, you don’t lie to Mexican cartel hitmen and keep your coiffed hair on your shoulders.
I would love to see Wendy do it but I kind of got that feeling too. That he escapes.
He’ll die. He’s the “big bad” this season and any Crowe tainting the next season show down of Boyd v. Raylan will just slow it all down.
The more I read about Nick Searcy, the more I like him.
[www.theblaze.com]
I saw Nick Searcy on Hot in Cleveland last week and on Runaway Jury over the weekend.
Searcy. >>>>>>>>>> Sean Penn….
Wow…I’d heard Penn was an asshole…..glad he doesn’t hide it much.
I want to by Nick Searcy a beer or two, just to shoot the shit.
Wow, Nick Searcy talking about Sean Penn on a Glenn Beck website?
That’s a bigger collection of assholes than a proctologist sees in a month.
Searcy seems fine — he seems like a decent guy in that article, even if I disagree with a lot of his politics. The problem is his Twitter feed. And let’s face it — Twitter turns a lot of people into assholes.
Whatever — he’s still an awesome Art.
Yup, but were probably in the minority here.
I don’t mind it when people are outspoken conservatives, but it’s when they become intolerable assholes (liberals included) that I tire of them very quickly.
Can somebody explain the whole “anus is on you” expression. I don’t think I’ve ever heard that before.
Ah, cool. Thanks. I guess the onus was on me to look that shit up in the first place.
[lmgtfy.com]
[www.merriam-webster.com]
Ok. He meant the “onus is on you.” What does that mean?
he meant “onus”, the onus is on you.
The “onus is on you.”
I, for one, love Evil Raylan. It’s about damn time he started acting more like a kickass lawman and less like a cowboy.
He’s both. This is a modern western after all.
Getting Kendal tried as an adult as a way to force Daryl’s hand was some pretty cold-blooded shit.
@Palin Givens I’d love to see more of him on the show, although his character doesn’t really lend itself to repeated appearances. Root does a great job whenever he is on.
The thing for me is; if anyone had listened to Raylan in the first place, Kendall might not be in this position. There are some pretty big gaps in Kendall’s story, not to mention that it doesn’t seem like anyone checked anyone else’s alibi. How about a gun shot residue test on Darryl and Kendall. Wendy, being not just dumb, but Crowe-dumb should know by now how manipulative Darryl is. This is the only chance Raylan has of putting Darryl in jail and of course, freeing a kid who has been put in a very bad position.
@winksdr Kendall’s confession on how the shooting occurred had factual flaws in it, so I’m leaning towards him not being the shooter.
@Horatio Cornblower; Good call about The Hammer.
What if Kendall did it?
Good scene for Stephen Root too, who I have missed without realizing it this season.
my favorite non-dewey part of the episode.
I really can’t wait for next season’s arc of Raylan v. Boyd’s final battle.
@Wagonbaker We can be sad together. I miss when they seemed to enjoy each other’s company even when they were gearing up to kill each other.
Is it sad that I just want them to be friends?
The Dewey stuff was funny but Boyd completely giving up on Ava after her one insistence seemed forced and contrived to set up bullshit drama in the final season.
I admit that I loved that they got Kenal charged as an adult.
Wendy is one of the most inconsistent characters the show has ever seen, IMO. Her motivations shift with the wind and it bugs the shit out of me.
@Breesus Disciple — I agree. Wendy’s loyalties are completely torn, and that’s what I credit for her inconsistent motivations and actions. Raylan forced a reckoning and reconciling of those inconsistencies.
Plus — Alicia Witt is awesome. LEAVE ALICIA ALONE!
I think that’s a by-design character flaw. She knows Kendall didn’t shoot Art, but she can’t come out and admit/force Darryl to admit he did it either. Isn’t it defeatist that she’s hanging out at Audrey’s with Darryl, given that he’s the reason Kendall is in jail and that he did just assault her not a few days back? But like Richard Gere, she’s got nowhere else to go.
By forcing Kendall’s trial to be done as an adult, Wendy’s getting put on the spot. Time to choose: your son or your brother?
she deserves everything she gets, I’m glad Raylan took the gloves off.
How does Boyd know about Raylan’s involvement in the Nicky Augustine hit? I can’t recall there ever being an on-screen time anyone who knew told him. I guess Picker could have told him and I’m just not remembering it happening or it was offscreen.
Ahhh completely forgot about that. Been awhile since I watched the DVD’s.
He set up the meeting and drove Raylan there.