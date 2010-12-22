Good news, everybody. The second season of “Justified” has a premiere date. As reported by Alan Sepinwall of Hitfix, season two will open up Wednesday, February 9th at 10pm. The FX drama, starring noted loin moistener Timothy Olyphant as U.S. Marshall Raylon Givens, had an incredibly strong first season, tying up a lot of loose ends in its badass, shootout finale. And you know what that means… new bad guys.

Per the FX press release, in season two, after wiping out a local Kentucky crime syndicate in season one, Raylan “must now face off against the criminal organizations who are moving to fill the void, and he finds himself entangled once again with the mercurial Boyd Crowder.”

Oh man, I wish someone would describe me as “mercurial.” Sounds dangerous, but in a sexy way. I’d be such a tough, unbalanced character. With a motorcycle. Who knows, I might even be able to grow a beard. Be careful ladies — with my gruff exterior, I may seem like a wounded bird you can nurse back to health, but if you get too close, you’ll get burned. I can’t be tied down to any one woman. I kiss ’em and I love ’em, ’cause to me they’re all the same. I hug ’em and I squeeze, they don’t even know my name. They call me the wanderer.

(*begins swiveling hips*) I GO ROUND AND ROUND AND ROUND…

Wait, where was I? Oh yeah, “Justified.” Mark your calendars everyone. I’ve marked mine after the jump. I’m a little excited.