‘Justified’: Just the Badass Parts

I don’t like writing recaps or reaction posts to specific television episodes, because it excludes the people who didn’t watch while performing little more than echolalia for those who did. That said, the season finale of “Justified”… God DAMN, that was some outstanding television. If you missed this excellent first season, your summer project is to track it down — via bittorrent, Netflix, FX on Demand, whatever — then come back here and apologize for not being on the trolley from the start.

What made the finale of “Justified” so remarkable was its ability to take the familiar tropes of the Western — bad and good joining forces to fight a greater evil; the bad guy picking a meeting place with a warning of “Come alone”; the inevitable final shootout — and make them feel fresh and modern through solid writing and terrific acting. Oh, and a season-high body count is nice, too: at least nine people got shot in the finale (two or three non-fatal) — and that’s not counting the crowd of people strung up and murdered in the woods. Not that I’m saying a bunch of people getting shot makes great television, but… well, it generally doesn’t hurt.

If you want a more in-depth recap, check out the A.V. Club. Otherwise, I leave you with one of the best exchanges to end a season of TV that I’ve witnessed in some time: