‘Justified’: Just the Badass Parts

I don’t like writing recaps or reaction posts to specific television episodes, because it excludes the people who didn’t watch while performing little more than echolalia for those who did. That said, the season finale of “Justified”… God DAMN, that was some outstanding television. If you missed this excellent first season, your summer project is to track it down — via bittorrent, Netflix, FX on Demand, whatever — then come back here and apologize for not being on the trolley from the start.
What made the finale of “Justified” so remarkable was its ability to take the familiar tropes of the Western — bad and good joining forces to fight a greater evil; the bad guy picking a meeting place with a warning of “Come alone”; the inevitable final shootout — and make them feel fresh and modern through solid writing and terrific acting. Oh, and a season-high body count is nice, too: at least nine people got shot in the finale (two or three non-fatal) — and that’s not counting the crowd of people strung up and murdered in the woods. Not that I’m saying a bunch of people getting shot makes great television, but… well, it generally doesn’t hurt.
If you want a more in-depth recap, check out the A.V. Club. Otherwise, I leave you with one of the best exchanges to end a season of TV that I’ve witnessed in some time:
Boyd: You gonna shoot to stop me?
Raylan: Maybe.
Boyd: I’m pretty sure you’re empty.
Raylan: You gonna bet your life on that?
Boyd: No, Raylan, I’m going to bet my life on you being the only friend I have left in this world.
The episode was fantastic and picking just one favorite moment is very hard, but this was it for me…
Arlo: How long have you known?
Raylan: I think I’ve always known.
And, I state again, MC Gainey is brilliant.
This episode kicked ass, great way to end the season. The only thing that was missing was Ava and Winona making out, but there is always hope for next season.
Anyone that likes this show should really read some of Elmore Leonard’s stuff.
Oh and the man who plays Boyd – Goggins? – is terrifyingly skinny.
My favorite plotline of the whole season was Boyd’s transformation. Even up until the final moments of last night’s show, I couldn’t be sure he wasn’t faking his religious conversion. I’m still not.
I’m so glad I let my friends on Twitter talk me into watching this show.
Last night’s show was awesome. That dude getting plugged in the face through the window at the end ruled.
I watched the first episode and have the remaining 12 on my DVR. I lead an amazing life of intrigue, you see. I really need to watch them before my goddamn kids erase them to record a “Wizards of Waverly Place” marathon or some such horseshit.
My favorite line was def. Raylan saying “maybe he’s Batman”.
Fanfuckingtastic.
My wife somehow managed to fall asleep during last night’s episode. I guess running after a 3 and 5 year old all day will do that to you. Once again, this is why dvr is awesome.
Walton Goggins is the shit. The man OWNS fx.
For Serious. Walton Goggins as Boyd has convinced me to go back and watch The Shield, a show I always assumed would be “good but not awesome.”
Enjoy the ride, Jonathan.
I’m just glad it looks like Winona wants back on the Raylan Train. Chick is a fox.
For what it’s worth, she’s also in Hung, and a good portion of the scenes she’s in involve her getting railed. The show’s kinda dull though.
I second the “guy sticks his head through the window and gets shot through the throat” as awesome.
Justified has to be one of the best shows on satellite. Channels like FX, USA etc, are finaly producing shows suitable for prime time viewing by adults for a change. Timothy Oliphant’s character picks up where his “47” from Hit Man left off.
Great finale- love the shoot-out at the end, but also some of the more subtle parts like Raylan drinking the other glass of whiskey.
Overall Justified was the best new drama of the year- possibly of the last few years. They hit the adaptation of Elmore Leonard out of the park- his books are great reads but the adaptations miss or often then they hit (Out of Sight and Get Shorty being the exceptions).
Oh and its retarded that I pay extra for HBO while FX comes with basic cable. It should be the other way around.
Great finale that closed a lot of plotlines satisfyingly… but left some open for next season.
Its no True Blood!!!
it’s no eating or fucking, which are entirely unrelated also!
Got this sumbitch on dvr, have skipped your write up and the comments obviously, but you are a god man Uff, I enjoy your writing and your what’s on tonight saves me from missing shit all the time, my own blog, titscoveredinhobovomit.com is a joke compared to the Uproxx family, you guys are all great
Also I tell all my faggy friends to read ksk over the lead and queeferreport for what it’s worth, haven;t wanted to see slideshows since my scoutmaster presented for boring hours of kids bent over hammering wood, yeah the soapbox derby, it would be years later until my frat initiation until the dancers soapybox herpes, huh sorry
What an incredible episode. I laughed and felt empathy for characters. That’s rare for me to feel that way about a tv show. My only complaint about Justified as a whole is the terrible music during the opening credits. I can’t stand the down south hip hop thing. It’s awful and I end up skipping over it every time. Thanks DVR!
That’s just a small flaw in an otherwise amazing show though.
On an episode with almost countless awesome moments (pardon the hyperbole) my favorite part was the scene with him and Arlo. When Arlo turns around with the gun and Raylan already has the drop on him. Fuckin’ A!
Walton Goggins performance in this show has been genius.
My only complaint is filming in Ojai and pretending it’s Kentucky.