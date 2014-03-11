This Justin Bieber/'True Detective' Photoshop Will Make You Love To Hate Him Even More

We’re all reeling from last night’s True Detective finale, so seeing Dave Itzkoff’s photoshop of Rustin Bieber is a refreshingly hilarious thing to behold. After one episode of True Detective with Rustin Bieber, you’ll hope he dies…in the first episode, in the first scene. Okay, that was a bit harsh (*Watches deposition video*).

Nope, nevermind.

Via Twitter