This Justin Bieber/'True Detective' Photoshop Will Make You Love To Hate Him Even More

#Justin Bieber #True Detective
03.10.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

We’re all reeling from last night’s True Detective finale, so seeing Dave Itzkoff’s photoshop of Rustin Bieber is a refreshingly hilarious thing to behold. After one episode of True Detective with Rustin Bieber, you’ll hope he dies…in the first episode, in the first scene. Okay, that was a bit harsh (*Watches deposition video*).

Justin-Beiber01

Nope, nevermind.

Via Twitter

