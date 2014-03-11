This Justin Bieber/'True Detective' Photoshop Will Make You Love To Hate Him Even More

We’re all reeling from last night’s True Detective finale, so seeing Dave Itzkoff’s photoshop of Rustin Bieber is a refreshingly hilarious thing to behold. After one episode of True Detective with Rustin Bieber, you’ll hope he dies…in the first episode, in the first scene. Okay, that was a bit harsh (*Watches deposition video*).
Nope, nevermind.
Via Twitter
Okay, so everyone is officially True Detective’d out. And rightly so. Jesus Christ.
Oh come on you just came up with rustin bieber?! I thought Cohle was going to interrogate justin. i hate whoever did this!