Justin Theroux Finally Explained Why His Penis Is Always Flopping Around On ‘The Leftovers’

Justin Theroux was on Conan last night to promote the season finale of The Leftovers, and after some beating around the bush Conan O’Brien finally got around to asking him the most pressing question about HBO’s divisive show: Why is Justin Theroux’s penis always flopping around when he jogs?
The answer is pretty simple: Theroux’s man stuff cannot be contained by traditional means. As Theroux explains in the clip above, the wardrobe department later implemented an extra preventative measure to hold things in place. Good for them. And good for Justin. (And good for Jennifer Aniston.)
If you’re unfamiliar with the Theroux Jogging Experience, here’s a crash course thanks to some GIFs from My New Plaid Pants:
Consider yourself enlightened.
