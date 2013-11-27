Kanye West Doesn’t Like To Appear On ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ For A Very Kanye Reason

Having never watched a second of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and only resorting to writing about it because it’s a slow news day, I had not realized that Kanye didn’t like to appear on his fiancée’s show (IMDB reveals that he’s had three appearances). I guess I just assumed that the biggest reason that Kim and Kanye were dating was so that Kanye could boost Kim’s ratings, and Kim could boost his album sales, but I am a cynical person when it comes to the relationships of talented narcissists and vapid reality stars. Just think of all the Bravo-watching soccer moms who might see Kanye on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and snap up a copy of Yeezus and jam it in their SUV’s CD player on the way to take little Timmy to cello practice. “Came on her Hampton blouse/And in her Hampton mouth/Y’all ’bout to turn sh*t up/I’m ’bout to tear sh*t down/I’m ’bout to air sh*t out/Now what the f**k they gon’ say now?”
Anyway, it turns out that Kanye doesn’t like to appear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians for a very Kanye reason. He doesn’t like the cinematography, as he divulged in a radio show interview (via Vanity Fair).
“I don’t really do her show just because I don’t particularly like the way the producers shoot some of the shots,” he says. “I’m very meticulous to that, right? I like to get a different DP [director of photography] or whatever.”
A guy like Kanye really should have his own personal DP following him around, you know?
He is, however, willing to make an exception for, you know, sweeps stunts.
“When we got engaged, I made sure the show was there because I felt like that was something that would make her happy,” he said. “Regardless of how it was shot, I felt like this is a moment she would like to have and would like to share, and just have that documented. And we could decide later or not to air it.”
Well, I for one hope they air the proposal, because there’s nothing more sweet than romance built around commerce and television ratings. I just hope the DP appropriately filmed Kanye from below, so that we’ll all understand Kanye’s towering presence, even while he’s on bended knee.
Elsewhere in the interview, Kanye also called his relationship with Kardashian “a love story for the ages” and a “Romeo and Juliet kinda thing,” which suggests that Kanye West may not have a particularly deep understanding of Shakespeare.
(via Vanity Fair)
Generally light on the anal in all regards. It’s okay, she’s an auteur and she needs time to grow as an artist. After the Kanye marriage explodes and her show gets cancelled, i think she’ll turn a fresh eye to her work and start experimenting with stuff. I’m thinking lesbo stuff with Courtney Stodden and a sequence with a pizza guy and some garter belts.
Cant we just all say “fuck this asshole” and be done with it?
Also, something needs to be done about Kanye.
I don’t care what everyone else says, you’re good people.
*curtsy*
“We started out like Romeo and Juliet, but it ended up in tragedy.” Oh, if only it would.
Who knew Kanye had such a preference for DP?
I think most of the budget ends up going to script writers, not that you could tell.
Hey-Oh!
I came here to make that joke while betting myself there was no way it would still be available.
Good news I won!
Just from my point of view if there’s ever a news day so slow that you feel the need to resort to Kanye ‘n Kim stories I would be OK with your importing wrestling stories from With Leather instead.
I dont know weather to laugh or feel bad for Stroud.
It’s pretty safe bet that feeling bad for him is appropriate most of the time.
I could see Janusz Kaminski lining up the shots and Spielberg hiring and firing bystanders for the next shot as Kanye enters the Starbucks with his entourage.
They’re a Romeo & Juliet kind of thing? Oh please! PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE!!
NO NO NO NO NO!
Dustin, we all agreed on here never to talk about these people, or post about them.
*holds up old parchment with signatures*
Does this mean NOTHING to you?
NO KARDASHIAN COVERAGE ON UPROXX PLS
If we absolutely have to have Dustin writing for this site, just stick him with these stupid Kardashian stories and give everyone else all the recaps, ratings reports, and meaningless lists that he’s always fucking up.
It’s like Dustin is running the place.
Somebody get Michael Slovis on the phone!
It’s safe to assume Kanye had seen the video for Bound 2, and yet he’s gonna critique the “Keeping Up..” Director of Photography? That video had worse production values than the vanity film booths some malls used to have.
I used to be a die hard Kanye fan (and still am when it comes to his old stuff) but doesn’t anyone else listen to ‘College Dropout’ and realise the real Kanye has been kidnapped and impersonated for at least 2 years!
At first I was shocked to hear Kanye referred to as a “talented narcissist,” but then I realized the writer was engaging in hyperbole and didn’t really mean “talented.” I’ve never seen an episode of the Kardashians and I plan to keep it that way, but I heard a Kanye not-song and thought to myself, “Self, this is complete shit. Turn it off!” So I did.
And I really appreciate Kanye’s eloquence: “I’m very meticulous to that, right? I like to get a different DP [director of photography] or whatever.”
Meticulous TO that? Learn some English! One is meticulous ABOUT something, not TO it. And, “I like to get a different DP or whatever.” How about “I’d” (I would) and how about committing to your preferred solution. Do you want a different DP or do you want whatever? Giving you “whatever” is easy; they can just install new fuzzy mic covers. That qualifies as “whatever.”
I bet you’re a blast at parties.
He really thinks he is eloquent. He made it through high school and attended college, as an English major (and dropped out). Plus, his mom was an English professor. I kind of feel bad for him.