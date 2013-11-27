Kanye West Doesn’t Like To Appear On ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ For A Very Kanye Reason

Having never watched a second of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and only resorting to writing about it because it’s a slow news day, I had not realized that Kanye didn’t like to appear on his fiancée’s show (IMDB reveals that he’s had three appearances). I guess I just assumed that the biggest reason that Kim and Kanye were dating was so that Kanye could boost Kim’s ratings, and Kim could boost his album sales, but I am a cynical person when it comes to the relationships of talented narcissists and vapid reality stars. Just think of all the Bravo-watching soccer moms who might see Kanye on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and snap up a copy of Yeezus and jam it in their SUV’s CD player on the way to take little Timmy to cello practice. “Came on her Hampton blouse/And in her Hampton mouth/Y’all ’bout to turn sh*t up/I’m ’bout to tear sh*t down/I’m ’bout to air sh*t out/Now what the f**k they gon’ say now?”

Anyway, it turns out that Kanye doesn’t like to appear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians for a very Kanye reason. He doesn’t like the cinematography, as he divulged in a radio show interview (via Vanity Fair).

“I don’t really do her show just because I don’t particularly like the way the producers shoot some of the shots,” he says. “I’m very meticulous to that, right? I like to get a different DP [director of photography] or whatever.”

A guy like Kanye really should have his own personal DP following him around, you know?

He is, however, willing to make an exception for, you know, sweeps stunts.

“When we got engaged, I made sure the show was there because I felt like that was something that would make her happy,” he said. “Regardless of how it was shot, I felt like this is a moment she would like to have and would like to share, and just have that documented. And we could decide later or not to air it.”

Well, I for one hope they air the proposal, because there’s nothing more sweet than romance built around commerce and television ratings. I just hope the DP appropriately filmed Kanye from below, so that we’ll all understand Kanye’s towering presence, even while he’s on bended knee.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kanye also called his relationship with Kardashian “a love story for the ages” and a “Romeo and Juliet kinda thing,” which suggests that Kanye West may not have a particularly deep understanding of Shakespeare.

(via Vanity Fair)