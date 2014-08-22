Kari Byron And The Rest Of The M7 Build Team Are Leaving ‘Mythbusters’

At the end of last night’s episode, Mythbusters announced that the entire M7 Build Team — Kari Byron, Tory Belleci, and Grant Imahara — will be leaving the show. It’s not exactly clear why the decision was made, but as Nerdist notes, co-creator Adam Savage has said that the show would be doing some sort of reboot in 2015, and apparently that means going back to just him and Jamie.
“I guess you guys are finding out the news right about now. After a decade of the MythBusters, we are no longer with the show,” Kari said in a series of tweets. “Thank you to all the fans who have supported us. The show is taking a new direction. It was an amazing run. I learned so much about myself and the world. I love you all @MythBusters. I am sad for an ending but there will be exciting new adventures for us.” [E!]
It seems like kind of a strange decision, especially considering how much the show has relied on Byron getting dressed up and blowing things up with Belleci and Imahara over the past decade (and I say that with no disrespect — take a gander at the show’s photo gallery and most popular videos), so I’ve got to believe there’s something going on here besides “Yup, just rebooting.” Maybe budget issues? Or maybe Belleci made fun of Jamie’s mustache and everybody giggled and Jamie was all “THAT’S IT. EVERYONE’S FIRED”? Who knows, really?
Below, please find the tribute to the team that aired at the end of last night’s episode. The end of an era, indeed.
Grant was so goddamn annoying that I feel that loosing the other two is an acceptable trade.
Well this is sad. I can’t imagine the show without. Well actually I can and it’s easy but it won’t be so much fun. I will especially miss Kari. She is awesome. They are all awesome [www.beertripper.com]
Man, I KNEW something was going wrong when the show started using a lot of dubstep this season.
i noticed that as well. did not fit the show at all.
I’d say I’m sad, but the last few seasons have been less than interesting and snoozefests. I think after the 500th episode we can all agree that most movie effects are bullshit. Yeah, there’s the occasional surprising one that can work, but really, how many times do they need to test stuff from Wanted? Frankly the only one I’ll miss if Tory. Grant was getting insufferable and Kari is just mostly eye candy/nerd bait. I’ve watched since episode 1 and I hope the reboot looks back at what used to work and get back to basics.
They could always take the Dirty Jobs route and say, well, we’re out of ideas, so long!
I approve of the Dirty Jobs route because I can’t imagine extended builds featuring Jamie grunting and Adam’s attempts at humor are going to be a much more entertaining option.
I didn’t even realize the show was still on….
This is a bit of a bummer but the show had gotten so stale. The awkward banter in the beginning setting up the premise, which after more than a decade shows no signs of getting better. They’re terrible actors, just speak to the audience about the premise and action of the show. The silly animation and voice over puns have run their course. If they’re rebooting to something more sleek and less goofy that would be a great step.
then you would love smyths. fan edited episodes with all that bullshit taken out.
It has felt to me for a long time like they could have gotten more in depth into some of the things they’re testing, but since they have to go back and forth every time, they lose time that way, but also with the recaps. Maybe Jaime and Adam have some stuff they want to really dive deeper into.
Still, the world is changing, and maybe they’ve just found a new direction they want to go with the show to match today’s audiences that is harder to do with the 2nd team on board.
Agreed, like the first few seasons when they would do 1 or 2 myths an episode and would take you through the whole methodology and usually the science behind it as well. Now it’s all shooting guns and blowing shit up. The traffic one was the most interesting one they’ve done in awhile.
I used to watch the show quite often. But what surprised me the most about this news this morning is that the show is still on. I honestly thought they were just doing occasional specials.
Here’s my suggestions for how to reboot the show. One, Adam needs to be louder, angrier, and have access to a time machine. Two, whenever Adam is not onscreen, Jamie should be asking “Where’s Adam”? Three…
Timely and funny. Well done. Now I have to look up when that episode is coming up in the marathon.
Everything surrounding it, from the language of the announcement to their tweets, screams “Fired.” And yeah, I suspect it IS budget issues; the show’s been on the air for more than a decade at this point, and even if it’s not a union job, they’ve probably been getting raises consistently. That said Discovery’s going to ride this horse until there’s nothing left, so probably another three seasons.
It was weird, in this season finale, there were a bunch of bits with no Kari. That’s not meaningful usually, but along with this ending, it all seems a little sketchy.
That said, I would think that Adam would have insisted – even if Jaime didn’t – that they let the kids go as amicably as possible. Like told them at the beginning of the season, let them down easy, etc.
Also, I expect they could keep going for a much longer time if they cut down the number of episodes per season, and just pick the topics in the future that really have some meat on the bones. Boarding the airplane in this last episode was really interesting, and mostly well done, I thought. If they go with more stuff like that, actual stuff that might show up on snopes kind of stuff, I think they could keep things going.
Of course, that above paragraph is what I’d have told them to do for the entirety of the shows run, if anyone had asked me.
The teeth bullets really illuminated something that has been bothering me.
Grant went that extra mile, and made the bone bullets because he thought the teeth bullets wouldn’t work out. Kari made her assumptions about the bone bullets, which proved wrong, but didn’t have anything to fall back on.
One of the things about slugs is that the bullet fits the barrel well. This causes the rifling to spin the bullet – which increases accuracy – and also seals the expanding gases behind the bullet, giving the bullet more power. Not that teeth were ever going to deform the way a lead bullet would, for the rifling, but I feel like Kari wasn’t giving things a fair try in that way.
Still, the final conclusion was correct – most pathologists wouldn’t have been fooled by a simple ruse like this.
Ahh. This would have been been a perfect time to have a .gif of Adam falling off the treadmill drunk as a skunk. . .
Well, at least they didn’t get blown up.
I think the Tory bike jump gif would be better.
This show is dead to me
Well this fucking blows. I never found Grant annoying, but I do find Adam annoying a lot of the time, especially when he’s doing his stupid accents. Gonna miss seeing Kari – that woman was a goddess. And Tory was awesome. Guy always made me laugh, especially when he got hurt…
I concur. Tits indeed
What a pity. The build team is all awesome, not only Kari, but also Grant and Tori. Without them the show will be a bit dull.