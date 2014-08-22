Kari Byron And The Rest Of The M7 Build Team Are Leaving ‘Mythbusters’

At the end of last night’s episode, Mythbusters announced that the entire M7 Build Team — Kari Byron, Tory Belleci, and Grant Imahara — will be leaving the show. It’s not exactly clear why the decision was made, but as Nerdist notes, co-creator Adam Savage has said that the show would be doing some sort of reboot in 2015, and apparently that means going back to just him and Jamie.

“I guess you guys are finding out the news right about now. After a decade of the MythBusters, we are no longer with the show,” Kari said in a series of tweets. “Thank you to all the fans who have supported us. The show is taking a new direction. It was an amazing run. I learned so much about myself and the world. I love you all @MythBusters. I am sad for an ending but there will be exciting new adventures for us.” [E!]

It seems like kind of a strange decision, especially considering how much the show has relied on Byron getting dressed up and blowing things up with Belleci and Imahara over the past decade (and I say that with no disrespect — take a gander at the show’s photo gallery and most popular videos), so I’ve got to believe there’s something going on here besides “Yup, just rebooting.” Maybe budget issues? Or maybe Belleci made fun of Jamie’s mustache and everybody giggled and Jamie was all “THAT’S IT. EVERYONE’S FIRED”? Who knows, really?

Below, please find the tribute to the team that aired at the end of last night’s episode. The end of an era, indeed.