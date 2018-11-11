Kate McKinnon Bid Farewell To Jeff Sessions On The ‘SNL’ Cold Open

































Pour one out for Jeff Sessions — or, rather, for Kate McKinnon’s Jeff Sessions. The last week has been a crazy, crazy, crazy one, with Election Day and our president’s wild-even-for-him post-Election meltdown. But there was no way the latest SNL wouldn’t eulogize one of their favorite impersonations: the ousted Attorney General, whose sudden removal the day after the election prompted some very strange mixed feelings pretty much no one thought would be possible.

Once again McKinnon squeezed into that kid’s suit, patch of white hair, and devilish grin to play the controversial Sessions, whose year-and-a-half tenure under Trump has been marked by cruelty and bigotry, right up to the end. McKinnon always played Sessions as a whimsical man-child who knows not the havoc he wreaks. Sessions was shown cleaning out his desk, still wondering where he went wrong.

“I put kids in cages, I said no to gays — what more do you all want?” McKinnon’s Sessions asked when speaking with Beck Bennett’s stolid Mike Pence.