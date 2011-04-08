Katherine Heigl Coming Back to TV

America’s Sweetheart Katherine Heigl — who’s now disliked by everyone from the writers of “Grey’s Anatomy” to the cast of Knocked Up to probably anyone else who helped her achieve fame — will be coming back to TV as the star and producer of an HBO movie called The Cat Lady Who Was Better Than Everyone Else. No, not really. But the actual title is almost as good: The Knitting Circle. Ooohhh, sounds riveting! Slow down those rocking chairs!

Heigl is set to play the central character in [Ann] Hood’s semiautobiographical novel, a mother mourning the death of her young daughter and struggling to overcome the grief that jeopardizes every aspect of her life, including her marriage. She begins to find her way back into the world through a knitting circle and the stories its members share. [Deadline]

Hmmmmm… what’s that sound I hear? Chugga-chugga chugga-chugga chugga-chugga… CHOO CHOO! “All aboard the Bitchy Actress Express! Next stop: Lifetime original movies!”