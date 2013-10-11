Katy Perry Dressed Like A Naughty Catholic School Girl And Played Taboo On ‘Fallon’

Katy Perry hosts this week’s SNL (she’ll be the bald, dour one to Bruce Willis’s peppy, big-breasted host), so in an act of synergy that would make Jack Donaghy proud, she appeared on NBC’s Late Night with Jimmy Fallon last night. There’s a lot to like about the two clips below — Katy Perry’s sacrilicious outfit, the fact that people still play Taboo, etc. — but the highlight was the Roots performing “Your Body Is a Wonderland” as Perry’s entrance music.
For those who haven’t read People in a doctor’s waiting room lately, Perry and John Mayer are dating, which means the Roots played a song that Mayer wrote for Jennifer Love Hewitt but now applies to Katy Perry, and I suddenly hate this clip and everything it stands for.
Interview
Taboo
For playing every holiday, Katie Perry sucks at Taboo
Her hairdo really accentuates her gigantic forehead.
Fuck you katy perry playing the sexy baby when you were born in 1984. You’re nearly 30, you should know what box sets are
she reminds me of when Annie was being all stupid and babyish and doing the sexy christmas dance in community.
That is totally her shtick, and she’s not even particularly original about it. Most of her routine embraces cliche’.
…And yet I’m totally cool with her doing all of it because I want to have sex with her so much.
yup
HE SAID, ‘PASS’!!!!
Everything Miley Cyrus does wrong, Katy Perry does right, yet both are rich as fuck.
Without People Like Kat, Life Would Bee Soo Boring.