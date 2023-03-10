With John Wick: Chapter 4 locked and loaded for theaters, Keanu Reeves is making the promotional rounds and opening up about everything from his thoughts on artificial intelligence to dream projects that the actor would love to star in. Apparently, the screen legend would totally be open to a guest spot on the hit TV series, Yellowstone, which has set Hollywood on a mad scramble to tap into the renewed interest in Westerns.

When asked about starring in the burgeoning Taylor Sheridan universe, Reeves sounded ecstatic at the thought. Via Parade:

“Would you ever be interested in a surprise role in something like ‘Yellowstone?’ I would love to see you in something like that,” ET Canada‘s Keshia Chanté asked The Matrix alum. “I’d love to do a Western!” Reeves enthusiastically responded, adding, “So yeah! Yeah, sure!”

With Yellowstone reportedly having some behind-the-scenes drama with Kevin Costner, who could be exiting the flagship series way ahead of schedule, Sheridan might want to give Keanu a call.

On top of dreams of starring in a Western, there’s one other genre that Reeves would love to tackle: A musical. The actor made the revelation during a recent Reddit AMA where he was completely honest about his singing abilities.

“I would love to be in a musical,” Reeves posted, “But I can’t sing so I’m not sure anybody else would want me in a musical.. but I sure would try. I mean I could sing, but not really well. I can always dream.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters on March 24.

