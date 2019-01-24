NBC

Did Kelly Kapoor kill Ryan Howard? While speaking to Variety, Mindy Kaling suggested that in The Office universe, there’s a chance that Kelly would probably be in jail for murdering Ryan. (If she didn’t then kill herself like Claire Danes’ version of Juliet.)

“There’s not an insignificant part of me that thinks Kelly might be in jail. Crime of passion? The character just kept getting a little bit more and more unhinged. I don’t want to say that she murdered Ryan, but I’m also not convinced that he’s still alive in the world of The Office.”

Kaling wrote more episodes of The Office than anyone else, so if anyone can kill Ryan, it’s Mindy Kaling. That means that if there is ever a reunion of The Office, which is unlikely, there’s a chance that BJ Novak wouldn’t be involved even if he wanted to be involved.

There’s no reason to think that The Office would be above Kelly killing Ryan. The show had some dark subplots that dealt with death in both humans and animals. In one episode Ed Truck gets decapitated and then they have a funeral for a bird. (Whole big thing.) Then there was Kevin’s turtle and most famously, the Scranton Strangler. So in a world where Kelly murders Ryan, there’s also a chance that Toby would again visit a killer in prison. You have to wonder which visit would be more painful.

If you’d like to revisit the entirety of Ryan and Kelly’s relationship that exists on film, you watch the entire series on Netflix where it is one of the 5 most popular series. Or you can watch this 10-minute YouTube compilation. Either way, you can tell these two were going to end badly.