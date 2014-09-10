Kelly Ripa Cracked A Dick Joke On TV This Morning And Our Crush On Her Just Grew Exponentially

Kelly Ripa: “Do you have anything on you that might indicate what 5.5 inches looks like?” Yep, this is your weekly reminder that Kelly Ripa is the best. This is your weekly reminder that she is the morning show queen. No one tells a dick joke quite like her.
You probably want some background to this and I don’t blame you. What’s truly amazing is that you have no idea what they’re talking about here. There’s a lot of rulers and measuring of hands and awkward glances, and yet, you don’t know it’s an iPhone until the very end.
I’m going to go ahead and frame this pic.
First: we had a crush on her?
Second: was there an open call for writers that I missed? Like 50 new ones have come out of the woodwork.
Someone is jealous they weren’t asked to contribute.
@dissident I don’t have any peanut butter to fight this jelly monster.
Yeah @rhgy you missed open auditions. Sorry.
@Rhgy just scrape it off @dissident’s dick; his dog can go hungry for a day.
@rhgy They sent out an email that said “Open call for writers. Dont tell rhgy, that guy is a diclkhole”
Sorry dude.
@Paul from the Gump Figures.
“Oh, you have no idea how big my purse is.”
Per. Fect.
Yeah, she’s had like 15 kids, we know.
That gave me an insta-boner.
At this point I bet her purse is pretty sloppy.
Agreed that was the better line in the whole thing. But while we’re on the subject 5.5 is nothing to be ashamed of. Right? Guys?
@Paul from the Gump ……..if folded…..then of course…..amiright…
Shiiiit, i’d hit.
Kelly Ripa is tiny. Is it me or does 5.5″ look like it would impale her like a Judas Cradle
Any time they make Strahan do the little girl giggle it’s a win.
Nah I’m good, still terrified of her belly button penis she has
[highsocietyplasticsurgery.files.wordpress.com]
HAHA, groooooss.
2/10. Would not bang.
I’d hit it, but either from behind or with duct tape over that thing.
lolwut?
kelly ripa is the worst.
Strahan was probably thinking “It must suck to be a white dude”
His internal voice probably has a lisp too
The times they are a-changin’.
oh I don’t know…I mean, I’d hit it at least once just to see if I could stick it all the way through her
This is hilarious….because…you know…she’s sitting next to a “person of color”…..
ha ha ha ha ha ha
Oh, I think Kelly Ripa’s a lot more popular here than you think. Just ask @cajunboy.
@Andy Isaac I was going to write the same thing as dairylives… So… @cajunboy, how could Kelly Ripa and Kaley Cuoco possibly be popular around here? Is this the Yahoo Celebrity Gossip Site? Did I put in the wrong URL?
She has penis envy and if the male comics talked like her on TV the would be drummed off TV
I’ve been a big fan of hers since I stayed home sick from school when I was 12 and jerked off to her in a bathing suit on All My Children.,,,like 3 times…god those were the days.
Crush on her or no crush, I am in deep admiration for her ability to keep a straight face throughout that whole thing. Kudos, Kelly. Kudos.
(B)ombed.(O)ut.(P)ussy needs to be the next big hit