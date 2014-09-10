Kelly Ripa Cracked A Dick Joke On TV This Morning And Our Crush On Her Just Grew Exponentially

Senior Editor
09.10.14 32 Comments

Kelly Ripa: “Do you have anything on you that might indicate what 5.5 inches looks like?” Yep, this is your weekly reminder that Kelly Ripa is the best. This is your weekly reminder that she is the morning show queen. No one tells a dick joke quite like her.

You probably want some background to this and I don’t blame you. What’s truly amazing is that you have no idea what they’re talking about here. There’s a lot of rulers and measuring of hands and awkward glances, and yet, you don’t know it’s an iPhone until the very end.

I’m going to go ahead and frame this pic.

