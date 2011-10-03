Who did Kenan Thompson Is Marry?

I’ve maligned my share of “Saturday Night Live” cast members over the years, but perhaps none more so than Kenan Thompson. But hey, somebody must like him, because he’s engaged to model Christina Evangeline, with the wedding rumored to be next month. Oh, I’m sorry, did I call Christina a model? Allow her Twitter to correct me:
I’m not a model. I never claimed to be. I had 2 layouts in maxim….for fun. I have a degree, ambition, for me, isn’t skin deep.
“I’m not a model. I just model for magazines and have a profile on a modeling website,” said the model.
And honey, you don’t have to talk about not caring what’s on the surface. You’re marrying Kenan Thompson. No one’s going to accuse you of being obsessed with looks. Or laughter.
Ambition is neither skin deep nor humorous.
“I’d be less upset if she married Stanley Thornton,” said Stanley Thornton.
She should try wearing a little eye makeup.
This is just a paid set up for a new reality show on E!, right? It’s the only reasonable explanation.
Ambition isn’t skin deep sounds like something retarded Ben Franklin might say.
Which I wouldn’t bet against SNL wasting seven minutes of my time with.
I have a degree, ambition…
…and the most preposterous set of bolt-ons this side of a Vivid Video warehouse.
Oooooooooweeeeee, what’s up with that?
She seems like the sort of self-absorbed c*nt who would hire a hooker to give her husband a blowjob on his birthday.
I’m not a model, I’m a gold digger, I mean I have ambition.
Maybe as a child she was molested at a showing of Goodburger.
/what?
Her boobs make my back hurt.
And, picture 5 makes me think that she & JWoww share a closet.
Did anyone make an All That joke yet? Someone dropping a Goodburger quote?
booooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooobz
xxxDbFxxx – +1
Is this that hooker Jason Biggs’ wife hired?
i’ve seen better looking trannies
Can you get a degree in ‘Ambition’?
If so, I would fail so hard.
Kel Mitchell is writing his suicide letter on the back of Keenan’s wedding invitation. It just reads “please turn over”
Dear Doug Hutchinson,
Check and mate.
Sincerely,
Kenan
Chicks dig the knucklepuck.
“OOOOOOOOOOOOOO, WEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE– What’s up with that? Whut’s wid dat?”
**Puts copy of “Grady Wilson’s Burning Up the Bedsheets” into dvd player. Starts taking notes in hopes of landing a hottie**
First few pictures, I thought maybe KT has a huge dong, or he’s got a pharmacy in his closet.
Next few pictures, all I could see was massive implants on a semi-cute face.
By #8, I’m seeing a goblin.
She got uglier as the slideshow went on. Must be the KT influence?
Pic 10 looks like they gave her chin to her chest. Bad bone structure.
Keep your chin up, kid.
“she take my money, when i’m in neeeheeeed!!”
nuff said
CHECK OUT “CTB4 LEAK PART 2 ” STREAM/LISTEN link —> [bit.ly] DOWNLOAD link —> [bit.ly]
Maybe, he uses, too many comas, when he writes, which, she seems, to be, a big fan, of.
Ambition might not be skin deep, but fake boobs are. You go Jean K. Jean – encroyable!
How to make 50/50 a good movie? Replace Seth Rogan with……………… anyone else.!!! I’d love to describe how bad he is but even with an education in English and a respectable vocabulary,,, words escape me!!! Green Hornet could have been good,, 50/50 could have been better. I see a common link,, one specific actor (used as loosely as I can), who continues to do the one thing to guarantee failure,,, he opens his mouth and speaks. Oh the horror!