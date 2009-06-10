KENDRA’S PREGNANT

Twelve-year-olds love my Photoshop skills
I had a hard time convincing myself that this story deserved its own post, because Kendra Wilkinson having unprotected sex hardly seems like news, but it seems like a I should address the fact that Kendra and fiance Hank Baskett are already expecting their first child. Sex before marriage? Well I never!
“Hank and I are thrilled to announce that we are expecting our first child together,” she [said]. “We are touched by the outpouring of support by our family, friends and fans.”
Wilkinson, 23, and Baskett, 26, announced their engagement last November after the pro footballer popped the question at the top of Seattle’s Space Needle.
What a month for these two! Besides this happy news, the couple’s wedding is set for June 27 at Wilkinson’s former abode, the Playboy Mansion. And Kendra, her new post-Girls Next Door show premiered Sunday, scoring E!’s second-highest rated series debut ever with 2.6 million viewers.
So, uh, someone told her she’s not supposed to drink when she’s pregnant, right? I can’t imagine that’s going to go well. For her kid, I mean. For me it’s great. I’ve been meaning to hone my fetal alcohol syndrome jokes.
I wonder if Hank Baskett knows that Freddy Mitchell is doing his wife (and mother of his child) up the ass?
Whoops! Google Image Search lied to me!
Twelve-year-olds love my Photoshop skills
Not 12-year old boys in the South.
@Pitt — Baskett simply chose to have his semen FredEx’ed.
Well played, Kid Presentable.
They’re both #84 on the Eagles, and I really like the Photoshop, so I don’t feel too bad about the mistake.
Good God she’s 23! Why does she look 33 or 35?
Sometimes it’s not the age, its the mileage I guess.
Don’t get me wrong I still think she’s still hot…
When her milk comes in, E! may have to buy new wide-angle lenses to shoot her show.
Sounds like he put the Baskett in her biscuit.
I was going to go with “No silly, you put your eggs in one baskett, not the other way around!” Otto Man, but yours works too and has alliteration.