KENDRA’S PREGNANT

#Reality TV #Relationships
06.10.09 9 years ago 10 Comments

Twelve-year-olds love my Photoshop skills

I had a hard time convincing myself that this story deserved its own post, because Kendra Wilkinson having unprotected sex hardly seems like news, but it seems like a I should address the fact that Kendra and fiance Hank Baskett are already expecting their first child.  Sex before marriage?  Well I never!

“Hank and I are thrilled to announce that we are expecting our first child together,” she [said]. “We are touched by the outpouring of support by our family, friends and fans.”

Wilkinson, 23, and Baskett, 26, announced their engagement last November after the pro footballer popped the question at the top of Seattle’s Space Needle.

What a month for these two! Besides this happy news, the couple’s wedding is set for June 27 at Wilkinson’s former abode, the Playboy Mansion. And Kendra, her new post-Girls Next Door show premiered Sunday, scoring E!’s second-highest rated series debut ever with 2.6 million viewers.

So, uh, someone told her she’s not supposed to drink when she’s pregnant, right?  I can’t imagine that’s going to go well.  For her kid, I mean.  For me it’s great.  I’ve been meaning to hone my fetal alcohol syndrome jokes.

