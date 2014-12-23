A Brief History Of Kenny Powers Ruthlessly Insulting Everyone On ‘Eastbound & Down’

Racking up a complete list of every trash talking “f*ck you” moment in the history of Eastbound & Down would be an exercise in futility. But, in celebration of Danny McBride’s birthday (he’s 38), I’ve selected some of Kenny’s standout moments of greatness — with greatness in this context being a man who takes being a douchebag to levels few have ever seen.
(Note: some of the clips I wasn’t able to embed, so just follow the link to watch the insults in action.)
Kenny meets Principal Cutler — season 1
Kenny Powers would never have cared for a man like Principal Cutler to begin with, but once he learns that he’s engaged to his high school sweetheart, April, Cutler becomes a verbal punching bag. Standout insult: “I play real sports, not trying to be the best at exercising.”
“Honey, I love you. I think you’re a terrific girl. But you have clothes like a f*cking dickhead.” — season 1
(Kenny Powers: fashion police here.)
It’s hard to argue with Kenny on this one, after all, he does have a personal stylist picking out his fringe shirts. That trumps shoplifting from the Fashion Bug no matter what the social occasion.
Kenny Powers runs into trouble at the mini golf course — season 3
(Kenny Powers goes off at the Putt-Putt here.)
I’ve spent enough time at Myrtle Beach and Pigeon Forge to know that mini golf brings out the worst in a person. Nobody plays through Kenny’s putt-putt game and they sure don’t tell him he can’t repeatedly say “butthole” at a family-friendly tourist attraction.
Kenny insults the kids — pretty much every season
(Kenny’s P.E. Q&A session with the kids here.)
The fact that Kenny’s an uncle — and later a father — has no weight whatsoever on how he interacts with children. From the very beginning of the series we learn that kids — particularly those that look like Shrek — are fair game for Kenny’s insults.
He’s not the guy you want educating the youth of tomorrow on physical fitness, or coaching an inner city baseball team, or raising a child of his own.
Kenny Powers is my idol! I wish I had the balls to act like the asshole that he is.
“I play real sports, I don’t try to be the best at exercising.” -every time someone asks me if I work out.
The funniest show of all time. No hyperbole.
Clearly you’ve never seen Punky Brewster.
Or the walking dead.
Not a fan of those shows.
There’s no funnier show than E&D. Not Seinfeld. Not Arrested Development. Not even Chappelle’s Show.
If baseball had players more like Kenny Powers, I might actually watch baseball.
‘Bad Breath Milk Dud’
All I can say is HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the one and only Kenny Fucking Powers, and if I ever got to meet the man myth and legend I would show you my boobs.
“I used to think you were a whore with a heart of gold, but now it turns out its just a regular old whore heart.”
“You look like some kind of strange, Mexican Grimace.”
“You look like you gave Robocop a blowjob.”
I wanted to give you the best week ever, so I pretended that I wanted you to come along with me to Tampa.
-Kenny powers