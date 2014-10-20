Kevin Arnold And Winnie Cooper Reunited On ‘Good Morning America’

For the first time ever, fans of the classic 80s and early 90s ABC series The Wonder Years can revisit Kevin Arnold and his family with the release of a brand new box set. While the price seems a little hefty at $250 for 26 DVDs, “The Wonder Years Experience” is offering way more than just all 115 episodes, as fans will be able to check out almost an entire day’s worth of extras and bonus features, all while wearing their very own Wildcats t-shirt and socks that come in a Wildcats gym bag. This is truly the TV hipster’s ultimate swag set.

But if you’re still not excited about The Wonder Years on DVD, Fred Savage, Danica McKellar and Josh Saviano stopped by Good Morning America today to talk about the show. They also mentioned how McKellar got engaged this summer, which resulted in the heartbreak of millions of American men all over again. Unfortunately, they didn’t talk about those wonderful Kevin and Winnie rumors from the finale, and ABC won’t let anyone embed the video, so you have to watch it here. But here’s the moment that Winnie Cooper punched us all in the guts with that sparkling reminder.

I bet her fiancé winks at every guy he sees when she’s not looking. At least he should, while he’s wearing a shirt that reads, “Mr. Winnie Cooper.” Lucky devil.