The Comedy World Mourns The Shocking Loss Of ‘Broad City’ Writer And ‘Rel’ Creator Kevin Barnett

01.22.19 38 mins ago

Getty Image

The comedy world was shocked on Tuesday when it learned comedian and writer Kevin Barnett had died at age 32.

Barnett was beloved in the comedy world and the loss hit across the Los Angeles comedy scene and well beyond. He co-created the new Fox comedy Rel along with Lil Rel Howery and Josh Rabinowitz and, as Deadline reports, Barnett had a well-established career as a comedy writer and actor.

Barnett previously was a series regular on MTV2’s Guy Code, a writer for Comedy Central’s Broad City, Fox’s Unhitched, The Eric Andre Show Show (Adult Swim) and the animated Lucas Bros Moving Co. (Fox). He also co-wrote the 2011 feature Hall Pass and made appearances on Adam Devine’s House Party as well as in Funny As Hell (HBO) and Top Five (written and directed by Chris Rock).

Barnett was also the co-host of the popular podcast Roundtable and a frequent guest on Last Podcast on the Left whose host, Kevin Bissel, posted this note on Twitter earlier this afternoon.

News of Barnett’s sudden death sent shockwaves through the comedy scene. Comedy Central’s official Twitter account posted an in memoriam to Barnett on Tuesday shortly after news broke.

